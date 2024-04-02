AGP Decorators reveals brand refresh
Founded in 2010 by Managing Director, Paul Mullaney and based in the North East Business Innovation Centre (BIC), the family-owned CHAS and AVETTA-accredited company has rapidly become known for providing quality decorating services to commercial clients both within the North East region and across the UK.
With an expanding client base and impressive portfolio including the health care sector, developer Miller Homes, National Rail and TT2, AGP Decorators has invested in its new website and brand refresh as part of its commitment to the expansion of its commercial operation.
Commercial Director Sophie Mullaney said: “Our reputation as industry-leading decorating specialists is extremely important to us, and we are thrilled to have launched a new website this year with the support of Team Valley Group. The site demonstrates our approach to painting and decorating services and gives us the ability to highlight some of the exciting projects we are working on across many different sectors.”
Designed and built by Gateshead marketing company Team Valley Group, the new website showcases the businesses' commercial services including dustless sanding and specialist spray painting services as well as demonstrating versatility and expertise across wide-ranging sectors through case studies and latest news.
Managing Director Paul Mullaney said: “We are all thrilled to see AGP Decorators going from strength to strength. We have been successfully delivering commercial decorating solutions to companies nationwide for over 10 years. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and we are delighted that the new website supports our vision and demonstrates our professionalism. The website launch comes at an exciting time of growth and new client wins for AGP and we look forward to what the future holds.”