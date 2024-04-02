AGP Decorators reveals brand refresh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in 2010 by Managing Director, Paul Mullaney and based in the North East Business Innovation Centre (BIC), the family-owned CHAS and AVETTA-accredited company has rapidly become known for providing quality decorating services to commercial clients both within the North East region and across the UK.

With an expanding client base and impressive portfolio including the health care sector, developer Miller Homes, National Rail and TT2, AGP Decorators has invested in its new website and brand refresh as part of its commitment to the expansion of its commercial operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial Director Sophie Mullaney said: “Our reputation as industry-leading decorating specialists is extremely important to us, and we are thrilled to have launched a new website this year with the support of Team Valley Group. The site demonstrates our approach to painting and decorating services and gives us the ability to highlight some of the exciting projects we are working on across many different sectors.”

Managing Director Paul Mullaney pictured next to AGP Decorator's new logo

Designed and built by Gateshead marketing company Team Valley Group, the new website showcases the businesses' commercial services including dustless sanding and specialist spray painting services as well as demonstrating versatility and expertise across wide-ranging sectors through case studies and latest news.