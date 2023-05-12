Ambassador Cruise Line has launched the second vessel in its fleet and it was all hands on deck for a gala event to mark its new collaboration with the North East port ahead of her maiden voyage.

Port of Tyne is one of eight UK ports from which Ambition will be setting sail for cruises to 29 countries and 91 ports in her first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch marked the completion of major refurbishment works in Bremerhaven, Germany, including environmental upgrades that made her IMO Tier III compliant and in the top 10-15% of environmentally sustainable ships worldwide, making it possible for her to sail to the most protected areas in the world.

Inside the new Ambition cruise liner from Ambassador Cruises

Aimed at the adult market, but with more family-focused sails in the school holidays, Ambition can carry up to 1,200 passengers across 714 cabins, 125 of which have balconies and 113 of which are suites.

Ambassador is a relatively new cruise line and launched with its first ship Ambience in 2021. Her new sister ship is named in honour of the company’s ambitions for the future, which include becoming known for the “warmest welcome at sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador, said it had undoubtedly been a difficult time to launch a new cruise line to the market, having to navigate the pandemic as well as fuel supply issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"A year into opening and we are extremely proud, it was a fantastic first year and we managed to be profitable despite the fuel crisis,” he explained. “Our niche is premium value cruising: a premium product at a value and affordable price.”

The new ship had her renaming ceremony at Port of Tyne before embarking on her maiden voyage

He added: "We managed to carry just over 30,000 guests in our first year, with 9/10 recommending us to sail again and for our bookings this year 30% of those are return guests. This year, we will be tripling those numbers to 100,000 guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian says they are finding that more and more people are turning to cruises as a holiday option.

“Demand remains strong, indicating that holidaymakers see a holiday as a necessity, not a luxury, and are eager to get away this year,” he said.

“We’re seeing significant demand for cruising on our small to mid-size ships, with heightened interest in Norwegian Fjords and Round-Britain cruises plus bucket-list itineraries, such as our round the world cruise, which sails in January 2024. We have also seen a shift in demand coming from customers who are new to cruise as more travellers choose no-fly holiday options.”

The reception on board Ambition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s six bars and six restaurants on board its ten guest decks, as well as a theatre, shopping galleria; a fitness centre; an exterior jogging and walking track; swimming pool, splash pool and active pool; and the Green Sea Spa, complete with a sauna, steam room, hair salon and a range of spa treatments.

Forthcoming voyages

::Majestic Fjordland – 8 nights

Departing 26 May 2023 from Newcastle Tyne. Guests will sojourn in the colourful city of Bergen and cruise along the Sognefjord, Aurlandsfjord, Hardangerfjord and Nordfjord. Prices start from £979 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lounge chairs on the sun deck

::Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire – 14 nights

Departing 3 June 2023 from Newcastle Tyne, guests will explore Reykjavik and beyond and can savour the sight of the midnight sun at North Cape - a place where daylight lasts for weeks. Prices start from £699 per person.

A junior suite on board Ambition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of many rooms in the large spa

Ambition is the second ship in the Ambassador fleet