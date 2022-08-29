A family firm with a superhero at the helm is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning family firm Wilf Husband is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Family firm Wilf Husband has joined the list of fantastic backers of the new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Janette Husband is the senior partner in the business which was originally started by her parents Wilf and Anne Husband around 55 years ago.

Since then, the company has remained a trusted family firm which has become one of the North East's biggest supplies of aggregates and top soil, using their own fleet of vehicles.

Wearside Women in Business Inspirational Woman of The Year award winner Janette Husband.

Now Janette is backing the search for the winners of our 2022 awards and she explained why.

“I really take my hat off to any new business which is starting up in this day and age. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

The firm has its own recycling plant in Murton Lane, Hetton and an office in Houghton le Spring.

Wearside Women in Business Inspirational Women of The Year award winner Jeanette Husband (right) was presented with her trophy by Louise Clough, Director of People with Learning Curve.

Back then, judges heard that Janette was a “superwoman” who motivated staff and kept her head held up high in the face of personal tragedy.

They also heard that she has lost family members and faced her own health struggles.

As well as running the business, Jeanette is known to be a strong supporter of local causes.

She gives to charities and also helped many families with children who have terminal illness.

This year’s awards has fantastic backers, including Sunderland City Council, who are our partners in the competition and are the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, and Sunderland College. We thank them all for their support.

Now it is over to you. We want the best in Wearside and County Durham industry to enter the awards.

A business which spans the generations.

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business, and nominate using the link below.

You can nominate your own firm or a company you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.

The eventual winners will then be duly announced at a finals night in November.

The categories:

SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

Best Independent Business.

Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

Business in the Community Award.

Employer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sunderland City Council).