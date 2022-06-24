90s dance act QFX to perform Freedom and Children of the Night anthems at Bingo Revolution night in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dance act, who rose to prominence with their bouncy techno and happy hardcore tracks, including dance anthem Freedom and their remix of Children of the Night, will perform as part of Bingo Revolution, which takes place at Buzz Bingo in Pallion, on Saturday, September 17.

During their heyday in the 90s and early 2000s, the band released seven albums and had eight UK Top 40 hit singles. As well as their own tracks, they’re known for their remixes of dance anthems.

Bingo Revolution combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, comedian hosts, and ‘life changing prizes’ ranging from a tin of beans to a 6ft inflatable dinosaur.

Bingo Revolution returns

The comedian bingo caller is assisted by a glamorous assistant, who is in charge of all the surprises, including a pig-throwing contest.

Speaking about what people can expect from the night, Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing.

"It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night. With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Buzz Bingo in Pallion

Sunderland-based Bingo Revolution has partnered with Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, with events in their clubs across the UK.

Bingo regulars, as well a newcomers, are invited to give the alternative night out a try.

Ben Coxhill, head of events and entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner. We can’t wait to host a party, meet everyone and have a good time.”

Previous guests at the Sunderland night include S Club.