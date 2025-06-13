With that figure set to rise with the launch of a new 10-year tourism strategy and continued investment in the visitor offering, we’ve rounded up the top-rated accommodation in the city.
Those listed are according to the top recommends in the city according to Booking.com reviews for hotels and guesthouses only, and doesn’t include serviced apartments.
1. Holiday Inn, Keel Square
One of the city's newest hotels, Holiday Inn in Keel Square is the top recommended accommodation on Booking.com. It's racked up a score of 8.9 from close to 2,000 reviews. One recent reviewer said: "Ashley and Kathleen on reception went out of their way to assist with any question about the area. the location is good with lots of bars and restaurants and close to the Empire theatre - the hotel is within a 20 mins driving distance to the coast." | Sunderland Echo
2. Hilton Garden Inn, Monkwermouth
Ideal if you're heading to the Stadium of Light to watch a Premier League match, Hilton Garden Inn takes the second spot of the booking platform's recommends for the area. An impressed reviewer said: “Hotel was clean, staff were lovely, breakfast was very good . We had an evening meal in the bar watching football which was very good and reasonable, they also had happy hour from 5 till 7 which was good .” | Sunderland Echo
3. Roker Hotel
One of the best locations in the city, Roker Hotel, which is undergoing a programme of improvements, comes in at no 3. A return guest said: "“Hotel is great, room and view fantastic (book the suite if you can). The main draw is the staff, they are all amazing. So friendly and attentive. The main reason I keep returning." | Sunderland Echo
4. The Seaburn Inn
Racking up more than 2,000 reviews, The Seaburn Inn is another of the top-rated hotels with a great coastal location. “Located on the beach with a balcony, free parking, very friendly staff and a great breakfast. Really great hotel" - said one recent reviewer. | Sunderland Echo
