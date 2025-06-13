1 . Holiday Inn, Keel Square

One of the city's newest hotels, Holiday Inn in Keel Square is the top recommended accommodation on Booking.com. It's racked up a score of 8.9 from close to 2,000 reviews. One recent reviewer said: "Ashley and Kathleen on reception went out of their way to assist with any question about the area. the location is good with lots of bars and restaurants and close to the Empire theatre - the hotel is within a 20 mins driving distance to the coast." | Sunderland Echo