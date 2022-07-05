1. Spent Grain, John Street

For one of the best lunches in the city, head to Spent Grain in John Street where you can pick up two courses for £15 or three for £20. Its brunch and lunch menu features items such as pork belly bites, halloumi tacos, flatbreads, Croque Madam, pil pil prawns, Buddha bowls, steak frites, rhubarb mess, Biscoff brownie and more. Spent Grain is open Monday and Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm for brunch and lunch; Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm for brunch and lunch and from 5pm – 9pm for dinner and on Sundays from noon until 4pm for Sunday lunch only. Booking is recommended.

Photo: Stu Norton