Students gaining their degrees from the University of Sunderland in the previous summers were forced to miss out on the pride and tradition of graduation day as covid measures meant ceremonies could not take place, leading to two weeks of daily ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.
For those looking to celebrate in style, here’s a guide to some of the Sunderland restaurants ideal for a pre or post graduation lunch.
1. Spent Grain, John Street
For one of the best lunches in the city, head to Spent Grain in John Street where you can pick up two courses for £15 or three for £20. Its brunch and lunch menu features items such as pork belly bites, halloumi tacos, flatbreads, Croque Madam, pil pil prawns, Buddha bowls, steak frites, rhubarb mess, Biscoff brownie and more. Spent Grain is open Monday and Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm for brunch and lunch; Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm for brunch and lunch and from 5pm – 9pm for dinner and on Sundays from noon until 4pm for Sunday lunch only. Booking is recommended.
2. Angelo's, Sunniside
Angelo's in Sunniside is a reliable favourite in the city centre and serves up Italian classics and tapas. For graduation week it's open every day for lunch, dinner and early bird specials. Tel: 0191 565 4888. Feeling thirsty? Why not try one of its three-litre beer towers.
3. Port Of Call, Park Lane
Port Of Call has plenty of space over two floors if you're dining in a large group. There's also a terrace for al fresco dining. It's walk ins only and food is served until 8pm.
4. Aperitif, High Street West
Aperitif in High Street West regularly hits the number 1 spot on Sunderland Trip Advisor thanks to its good-sized portions, fair prices and great service. It's open daily from 12noon. Tel 0191 514 6111. Expect classic Italian dishes and more.
