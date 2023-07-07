9 pictures from SunLun Calling as Sunniside prepares for weekend of entertainment

It’s Sunniside up as the area prepares for three days of live music and entertainment.

The new SunLun Calling, brought to the city by the same team behind Sunniside Live, is underway with around 2,000 people expected tonight, July 7, to see a host of top DJs including Fat Tony and Craig Charles.

The festival returns on Sunday, July 9, for a day of Sunderland music with headliners The Futureheads and performances from the likes of Tom A.Smith, Vandebilt, This Little Bird and more, with around 4,000 tickets sold.

Tickets remain for both days, however, they are not available on the door – you need to buy them in advance online at sunluncalling.co.uk

Saturday will see the stage used for Sunderland Pride with performances from The Cheeky Girls, Sonia and more.

Here’s some pictures of what to expect if you’re heading down.

1 . DJ sets Lady Annabella is one of the DJs performing for the Friday Block Party of the event. Photo: Stu Norton

2 . Beer towers Angelo's is one of the Sunniside restaurants open across the weekend, where you can enjoy food indoors or al fresco on the terrace - with towers of beer available too. Pictured is owner Federico Trulli. Photo: Stu Norton

3 . Cheers Cousins Ashleigh Imray and Victoria Smith were down early doors to soak up the atmosphere. Photo: Stu Norton

4 . Top traders There's a host of food and drink on site, including local favourites The Train Line. Pictured is owner Christian Carney. Photo: Stu Norton

