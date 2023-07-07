9 pictures from SunLun Calling as Sunniside prepares for weekend of entertainment
The new SunLun Calling, brought to the city by the same team behind Sunniside Live, is underway with around 2,000 people expected tonight, July 7, to see a host of top DJs including Fat Tony and Craig Charles.
The festival returns on Sunday, July 9, for a day of Sunderland music with headliners The Futureheads and performances from the likes of Tom A.Smith, Vandebilt, This Little Bird and more, with around 4,000 tickets sold.
Tickets remain for both days, however, they are not available on the door – you need to buy them in advance online at sunluncalling.co.uk
Saturday will see the stage used for Sunderland Pride with performances from The Cheeky Girls, Sonia and more.
Here’s some pictures of what to expect if you’re heading down.