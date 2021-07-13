1. Wild Fire Pizza, Ship Isis

For some of the best pizza this side of the Dolomites, try out Wild Fire Pizza and their Neapolitan-style slices at Ship Isis in Silksworth Row. After building up a firm following at weekend events held at the former Holmeside Coffee in the Museum and Winter Gardens, Wild Fire Pizza has a new home at the historic Ship Isis, where you can sit in at the atmospheric boozer, or al fresco in the new outdoor seating area. In their first few weeks of trading, they’ve regularly sold out of the 300 pizzas they make each week. They're served Wednesday to Thursday 5pm to 9pm, Friday to Saturday 2pm-9pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm, or until they’re sold out. There is a take away option, but it’s not a service available during busy periods.

Photo: JPI Media