80 new jobs up for grabs as The Range gets set for latest store opening
Home, leisure and garden retailer The Range is to open a new superstore in Durham.
The branch on Dragon Lane will be a new build and work on the site is well underway and the official opening is planned for Friday, November 22 at 9am.
The store is set to create 80 full and part-time jobs, these will include roles such as department managers, warehouse assistants and retail administrators.
The Range in Durham will sell over 80,000 products. These will including their home, garden and leisure items, plus food and drink from Iceland, all under one roof. The store will also have a family café and a large outdoor garden centre.
There will also be a large furniture department and a Christmas selection, including trees, lights and decorations.
The retailer began trading in 1989 and now operates over 170 stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The nearest Range branch currently to Durham city is the outlet in Sunderland, which opened in November 2014.
The owner and founder of The Range is Chris Dawson and he says he is very pleased to open his company's newest branch in Durham city.
He said: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the Durham superstore is no exception.
"The job provision that comes with the new store should be a great boost to the local area.
"We hope that the people of Durham, and the surrounding areas, will be delighted with this news”.