8 ongoing developments changing the face of Sunderland city centre

3 . West Park Quarter, former Civic Centre site

Another housing development set to help boost the city centre is really taking shape. The site of the former Civic Centre, which was demolished in 2024, will now be a new community for the city called West Park Quarter, with 265 new homes. A mix of three and four-bedroom homes, the quarter is part of wider plans to have more people living and working in the city centre - with another 1000 homes being built as part of the Riverside development on either side of the river. The first of the West Park Quarter homes are already for sale, under the Linden Homes brand, with prices starting from £259, 995 - £299,995. Residents are expected to start moving in this year. | Sunderland Echo