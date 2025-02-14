8 ongoing developments changing the face of Sunderland city centre

Here’s a roundup of ongoing developments taking place in the city centre.
1. Former Co-operative House, High Street West
The demolition of a string of former shops is forging ahead to make way for future developments. Demolition is now well underway on 68 -71 High Street West, three commercial units known as Co-Operative house which were formerly occupied by Argos, Mothercare and The Keel Lounge cafe.
Last year, the city council bought the property to support plans to ‘regenerate and revitalise’ the area as part of a Central Business District connecting the transforming former Vaux site with the ‘retail core’ of the city centre.
Although there’s been no announcement on what will occupy the cleared site, council chiefs have said the space will act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area. | Sunderland Echo
2. 'Nile + Villiers', Sunniside
Work has started on a new housing development set to bring new life to one of Sunderland’s oldest areas. Planning permission was granted for the ‘Nile + Villiers’ housing development in Sunniside last October, with the early stages of the development ongoing.
It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street as part of wider plans to improve Sunniside.
At the end of last year, the car park on High Street West closed to make way for the development and signage has since gone up around the site as initial building works take place, with a view for completion in 2026. | Sunderland Echo
3. West Park Quarter, former Civic Centre site
Another housing development set to help boost the city centre is really taking shape. The site of the former Civic Centre, which was demolished in 2024, will now be a new community for the city called West Park Quarter, with 265 new homes.
A mix of three and four-bedroom homes, the quarter is part of wider plans to have more people living and working in the city centre - with another 1000 homes being built as part of the Riverside development on either side of the river.
The first of the West Park Quarter homes are already for sale, under the Linden Homes brand, with prices starting from £259, 995 - £299,995.
Residents are expected to start moving in this year. | Sunderland Echo
4. Culture House, Keel Square
Culture House is on track for opening this autumn. Set to be a major visitor attraction for the city, the £27m development is one of the key players in the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a culture hub offering a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces. The project is part funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and is expected to boost city spending while attracting more than half a million visitors a year, according to city leaders. | Sunderland Echo
