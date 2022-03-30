The brand, which offers unlimited pizza toppings, already has a popular site in Grey Street, Newcastle, as well as branches in Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds and

Leicester.

Now, it’s gearing up to launch a sixth branch at Durham’s £30m Riverwalk development, joining existing venues at the leisure development including Cosy Club, Turtle Bay, Odeon Luxe and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Punks is heading to Durham

Work is ongoing at the 110-cover restaurant in one of the new units at The Riverwalk, which will feature neon lights, artwork, monochrome brick tiles and a stripped back aesthetic, ahead of opening night on Thursday, April 14.

A new offering at the Durham site will be pasta, which will be hand-made on site each day and come with toppings such as nduja, Tuscan sausage and salt & chilli chicken.

Pizza Punks founder, Brad Stevens, said: “Pizza Punks Durham will be our sixth site in the UK, and we can’t wait to share the Pizza Punks experience with the city.

"At Pizza Punks we do things differently, our customers have the freedom to make the experience their own – they can punk up their pizza or pasta with unlimited toppings for no extra charge.

The restaurant offers unlimited pizza toppings for a fixed price

"We want families and friends to visit and have the best time. For us, it is about providing excellent quality ingredients, unrivalled levels of customer service and most importantly, having fun; we want our guests to enjoy some great food, drinks and music with us.”

To mark their opening they’re giving away a pizza to the first 500 people who subscribe to their mailing list at https://pizzapunks.co.uk/pizza-punks-durham-win-free-pizza/

The Riverwalk development has been created on the land where The Gates shopping centre stood and is helping to transform the leisure offering in Durham.

Since 2019, it’s attracted a wave of new businesses to the city, such as The Food Pit, El Pincho, Nudo Sushi Box, Curious Mr Fox and Durham Sausage Company.

The branch opens on April 14