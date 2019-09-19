300 new jobs are coming to Sunderland with Ocado and here's how you can apply
Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Sunderland as a household name moves to a new premises in the city centre.
The Ocado Group, has launched a recruitment drive that will see it create up to 300 new jobs in Sunderland, as the business takes up the first space at THE BEAM, the flagship building on what was the city’s former Vaux brewery site.
And now, Ocado is looking to fill the first 30 positions for contact centre advisors and managers, with a series of events due to be held in the city.
The company has signed a deal to let the top two floors of the building for 15 years.
Ocado Group is aiming to have its Sunderland operation up and running before the end of 2019 and plans to have people in post by November.
The Sunderland centre is an additional hub for the company, which has a similar set-up in Hatfield, and will support Ocado’s continued growth.
A series of “Get to know Ocado” days will be held in Sunderland on Friday, September 27 and and Saturday, September 28 as well as ton October 17, 18, 19 and 20.
The events, which are aimed at those who have applied for the new roles, will include interviews with candidates, details of employee benefits and an overview of the company’s vision and values.
Successful candidates will be informed the week following the final event, with Ocado planning to have most people in place between November 4 and 18.
Mark Jenkins, Ocado Group recruitment and attraction manager, said: “The amazing welcome Ocado Group has been afforded by the people of Sunderland reaffirms our absolute confidence that the city will provide us with a friendly, professional and motivated workforce.
“The adverts for new roles, which will be based at THE BEAM, are already out there and we’re hopeful of attracting a wealth of talent.”
Sunderland City Council has supported Ocado Group since it visited the city last summer and has worked hand-in-hand with the company to ensure the required infrastructure is in place ahead of its move.
Their new home, THE BEAM, is part of a £500million city-centre vision, with the wider city investment total standing at more than £1.5billion leading to 2030.
Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, welcomed the company to Wearside, and added: “We were absolutely delighted by Ocado Group’s decision to invest in THE BEAM and I am certain that we can repay the company’s commitment to the city by providing it with a motivated, enthusiastic workforce.”
