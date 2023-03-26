News you can trust since 1873
Top places for Sunday lunch, according to google reviews

22 of the best places for Sunday lunch in Sunderland, according to Google reviews

For many, it’s the best meal of the week – and there’s plenty of places in Sunderland plating up a quality Sunday dinner.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:07 BST

Here’s the best places in the city for a roast, according to Google reviews, with ratings of 4.5 or above.

Spent Grain in John Street is the top rated in the city for Sunday dinner, according to Google reviews with a near-perfect score of 4.9. It's a relative newcomer to the city, but it's already made its mark on the city dining scene with its quality meals. Expect great portions and a warm atmosphere with food made before your eyes in the open kitchen.

1. Spent Grain, John Street, city centre

Spent Grain in John Street is the top rated in the city for Sunday dinner, according to Google reviews with a near-perfect score of 4.9. It's a relative newcomer to the city, but it's already made its mark on the city dining scene with its quality meals. Expect great portions and a warm atmosphere with food made before your eyes in the open kitchen.

Knowledge restaurant has proved a great addition to the city since it opened in the Old Boars Head in the East End last year, with some of the best views in the city. As well as great Italian food, it does a Sunday lunch, with a rating of 4.8.

2. Knowledge, East End

Knowledge restaurant has proved a great addition to the city since it opened in the Old Boars Head in the East End last year, with some of the best views in the city. As well as great Italian food, it does a Sunday lunch, with a rating of 4.8.

Enjoy a Sunday lunch at the new Purple Lily bistro which has opened at the Mountain Daisy's historic snug room. It already has a rating of 4.8.

3. Purple Lily bistro, Mountain Daisy, Hylton Road

Enjoy a Sunday lunch at the new Purple Lily bistro which has opened at the Mountain Daisy's historic snug room. It already has a rating of 4.8.

Housed in the old blacksmiths forge which has stood in the heart of the village for 400 years, The Forge at The Avenue, Washington, is one of the most popular restaurants around. It has a rating of 4.7. Make sure to try their new brunch menu, too.

4. The Forge at The Avenue, Washington.

Housed in the old blacksmiths forge which has stood in the heart of the village for 400 years, The Forge at The Avenue, Washington, is one of the most popular restaurants around. It has a rating of 4.7. Make sure to try their new brunch menu, too.

