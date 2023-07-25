The renaissance of the upper floors of the historic Mackie’s Corner is nearing completion and it’s welcomed the first of its tenants who will form part of a vibrant creative hub of industries.

Businesswoman Nicole Gutierrez-Lock and husband Andrew have already had great success with their 10-year-old Skullen business, which already has premises in Newcastle’s Quayside.

Now, they’ve brought their passion for bespoke nail designs and other beauty treatments to Sunderland with new venture SkullenLand after falling in love with the character and charm of Mackie’s Corner, which is helping to bring a host of independent businesses to the city centre.

Skullen Land has opened at Mackie's Corner as the upper floors of transformation works take shape

Nicole said she firmly believes in the future of Sunderland and is excited to be part of its regeneration, which is moving forward at great pace.

"It felt so right when we walked into the building,” she said. “I’m from Newcastle, but my husband is from Sunderland, we go to Roker a lot and over the years I’ve fallen in love with the city.

"One of my clients told me all about the regeneration in the city centre and put me in touch with Alex from Mackie’s Corner. What they’ve achieved here is so beautiful and quirky. It’s also really appealing financially because rates are so high in Newcastle. I’ve been telling other small businesses as it’s such a great opportunity.”

The arcades of Roker have inspired the bandit machines in the new salon, which features a whole host of reclaimed ‘80s and ‘90s original pieces, including film posters, video games merchandise and old toys on one wall, which customers will be able to add to.

Lynsey Walton, Nicole Gutierrez-Lock and Eve Walton from the Skullen Collective

The business is primarily nail art, including their own brand gel nail extensions, but they will also be offering brow treatments, lashes, lash extensions, female barbering, tooth gems, permanent jewellery, tattoos and piercing services from Moth Metal Piercing.

"The Skullen Collective is made up of individual artists who are all self-employed. It’s all female-led businesses who feed off each other and give each other support,” said Nicole.

"But before anything else we’re a safe space for women. We believe we play an essential role in helping women reclaim their right to safety and security and to live their lives as they see fit.”

Nail technician Eve Howarth, who is from Sunderland, said: “There’s nothing like this in Sunderland – and people have been saying it’s exactly what Sunderland needs.”

Skullen Land is the first of the new businesses to open on the upper floors

The ground floor of Mackie’s Corner, on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street West, has already welcomed a host of businesses including Fat Unicorn, Black Door Hairdressing and Master Debonair.

The site’s new guise as a hub of creativity is a fitting one for the Victorian landmark.

Built in the 1840s by local businessman Ralph Hutchinson, the Hutchinson’s Buildings were a popular shopping destination that housed some of Sunderland’s first fashion shops.

Once a popular meeting place, the site became known as Mackie’s Corner after hat maker Robert Mackie, whose shop attracted passers-by as his workers could be seen through the windows making hats.

The new salon is inspired by the 80s and 90s

In later years, the buildings housed city institutions such as Chambers nightclub, however, the Grade II-listed building fell into disrepair during the late 20th century and from the early 2000s it had lain derelict, a ghost of its former self.

In 2017, it was taken over by Sunderland firm Kirtley Co who have completely transformed the site, whilst honouring its rich heritage.

The upper floors and basement house more than 30 units, spread across three areas: The Collective, The Dome, Chambers and The Basement.

And to make the most of the communal areas at this creative business hub, five local artists were commissioned to dress the areas: Faye Greenman, Kathryn Robertson, Victoria Campbell, Andy Martin and The Heritage Print Co.

Prices at SkullenLand start from £35 for plain nails and from £40 for accent nails and bespoke designs.

The salon is open now for bookings and will be hosting a VIP launch night on Friday, July 28.