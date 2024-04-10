18 top-rated pubs in Sunderland, according to Google reviews

There’s plenty of pubs in Sunderland, but where’s your favourite? Here’s the top-rated boozers in the city according to Google reviews, with those featured earning a rating of 4.6 or above - the top score being 5.
1. Vaux Taproom, Roker
Five pubs share the top spot with a near-perfect Google rating of 4.9. One of them is Vaux Taproom at Monk Street in Roker Retail Park, which opens at weekends and on match days. One reviewer said: "Outstanding selection of expertly brewed Ales, Lagers and Stouts. Guest Ales always available as well. Staff are magnificent and great taproom prices."
2. Diego's Joint, Sunniside
Also sharing the top spot is Diego's Joint in Sunniside, a social enterprise pub and venue. One impressed punter said: "Best gaff in the northeast. Unreal selection of drinks at a decent price. Coffee and cake is lovely. Just a nice place to be at any time of the day. Very chill. Class tunes. The friendliest staff. Class."
3. The Times Inn, Southwick
Full of history, The Times Inn in the shadow of the Queen Alexandra Bridge also has a rating of 4.9. One reviewer said: "Absolute amazing pub! Bar staff are so friendly, drinks are cheap and atmosphere is definitely the place you want to be!! Everyone is friendly and welcoming."
4. AFK, Bridge Street, city centre
Also with a 4.9 rating is AFK gaming bar in Bridge Street. One reviewer said: "Superb bar with great staff that is tailored to fill a gap in the market while remaining welcoming to passers-by. The cocktails are dangerously nice, and the food is amazing too with fast service. The staff from the manager down are all excellent, friendly and go above and beyond with their service. AFK has quickly become my favourite bar in Sunderland, and is a real hidden gem. I was tempted to give it a two-star review to keep it that way."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.