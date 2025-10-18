18 great independent shops worth checking out in Sunderland city centre

And with the city centre welcoming two new shops this month, we’ve rounded up just some of the city centre’s independents worth checking out, in no particular order.
1. Wear, Vine Place
Wear brought retail back to the former Aphrodite site in Vine Place when it opened this month. The shop side of the business has pre-loved clothes from brands such as Stone Island, Puma, Kappa, Burberry and many more. Meanwhile, the coffee shop side is a sister site to SeaChange at the Winter Gardens, giving employment opportunities to people who are neurodivergent. | Sunderland Echo
2. Sunbucks, Fawcett Street
Sunbucks and neighbouring Tea² have taken over two units at the historic Corder and Sydenham Houses, which date back to 1891, designed by Frank Caws, the same architect as the nearby Elephant Tearooms. The supermarket side sells a vast range of Asian food and drink products as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. You can also order bubble teas and pick up noodles from the shelves which staff will add hot water to for sit in. | Sunderland Echo
3. Ashbrooke Home, Mackie's Corner
A sister site to the popular Ashbrooke Florists, Ashbrooke Home opened earlier this year and has a proved a great addition to the city with all manner of quality homewares, which change regularly. It's also a lovely spot for a coffee. | Sunderland Echo
4. Port, corner of St Thomas Street and John Street
Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. | Sunderland Echo