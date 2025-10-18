18 great independent shops worth checking out in Sunderland city centre

2 . Sunbucks, Fawcett Street

Sunbucks and neighbouring Tea² have taken over two units at the historic Corder and Sydenham Houses, which date back to 1891, designed by Frank Caws, the same architect as the nearby Elephant Tearooms. The supermarket side sells a vast range of Asian food and drink products as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. You can also order bubble teas and pick up noodles from the shelves which staff will add hot water to for sit in. | Sunderland Echo