Shoppers have been reacting with sadness after the news Marks and Spencer is planning to close its store in Sunderland city centre.

People have been left dismayed by the news, however, as the city centre prepares to lose one of its last-remaining big-name large stores.

Echo readers have been having their say on our Facebook page.

Anthony Longford said: "Was always going to happen with the huge store opening in the Galleries retail park. Sad news but retail in most city centres all over the country are dying. They need to diversify as Sunderland is trying to do."

Sheila Robson said: "Only reason I go to Sunderland. Final nail in coffin of Sunderland City Centre."

Ashlea Parsons said: "Gutted will have to drive to Washington for my arrabiata now & love the coffee shop with papa Tom."

Amy-Louise Kilty said: "Such sad news for the employees and their families. My Mam has worked there for 40 years and many family members including myself worked there while at college or university.

"Your work place is a huge part of your life and I think people take that for granted, you spend a great deal of your life at work! I wish all the employees at M&S the very best for their futures. It’s the end of an era."

Carol White said: "Absolute disgrace. Why don't they just close alm of Sunderland altogether.

"Nothing there and they have the nerve to charge us for parking The older generation don't stand a chance. Should be ashamed.

"And just before anyone says about the new city town hall, new pubs and hotels how it's all going to be fantastic in 10 years time. Some people won't be here then."

Veronica McCaskill said: "Another huge blow to Sunderland, it was just reported how much M&S have invested in the North East but they haven’t been interested in the Sunderland store.

"The times I’ve been in recently it’s been very much same as for a long time. It’s a lovely building too.

"Increases to parking costs and ending the free parking after 3 pm only creates more worries to the town."

Michael Howe said: "Well that's another nail in the city centre, one step forward, three steps back, all Metros lead to Newcastle."

Dawn Cressey said: "The last big-name shop in Sunderland. What a shambles our city centre is now. Not much left to go in for anymore unless its for coffee or drinks. And they wonder why people go elsewhere to shop."

Vicki Redmond said: "So sad to read this for the staff and all the customers - there have been rumours for the past few years but with the recent renovations and bustling store (since Tesco closure) I hoped it would be saved.

"A huge worry for Sunderland retailers not helped with raised car parking and store closures due to lower footfall / higher rents and the ever changing location of the actual centre of the city it’s a tricky market to navigate."

Linda Gowans said: "How are the less mobile supposed to get to Washington? Surely M & S could keep a food unit - how about in the station as they do in other cities?"

Tracey Mcmahon said: "So sad , Sunderland ghost town for definite such a shame as I remember as a child going to Joplings, British Home Stores, Marks and Spencer , Jacky Whites Market, the bakers, then Binns every Saturday shopping with my nana."

Shaun Cudworth said: "Writing was on the wall as soon as the Washington Galleries shop was announced.

"To be honest I'm surprised it lasted as long as it did. Outside of Christmas I never saw anybody in it apart from the food section.

"Maybe The Bridges could negotiate a food only shop. The shop at Washington, was always busy. Plenty of good-sized units could contain it."

Vivienne Hinds said: "Terrible decision, already killed South Shields town centre. Not everyone drives a car to get to Washington!

Dominic Anthony Copeland said: "Devastating news for my mam and everyone who worked there for years and years, they were all a family and it’s such sad news. I wish all the staff the best for their futures."

Helen Brown said: "So very sad, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. Without a doubt a number of factors will have contributed to this decision, but if people continue to order everything online, we'll have no high streets left.

"Use it or lose it! Another nail in the coffin for Sunderland."

Carol Townsley said: "The town centre is a very sad place to go and very depressing now, we need to get some life in there again, the night life is going to be really good and hospitality will thrive but we need some retail too."