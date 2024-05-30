The first shoppers have been getting a look inside the dazzling new expanded Marks and Spencers store which has opened in Washington.

The huge new branch opened today, Thursday, May 30, at The Galleries Retail Park.

And while many remain sad to see Sunderland city centre lose its M&S store, the company is keen to showcase its much-improved site in Wearside.

As well as a new-look food area, the store has a ‘stylish new clothing and beauty department’, which allows customers to pay at the fitting rooms rather than queuing at the tills.

Other highlights, it said, include a ‘bigger-than-ever M&S Footwear offer with a spacious try-on area, making it easy for customers to find the right fit and style’.

The store is powered by 100% electric, no gas, and is fully fitted LED lighting and screens as part of M&S’s ‘Plan A roadmap’ to become a net zero business across all its operations and entire value chain by 2040.

1 . Percy Pig, Colin the Caterpillar, store manager Rob Slone, first customer Christina Herbert and grandson Tom Edwards. Percy Pig, Colin the Caterpillar, store manager Rob Slone, first customer Christina Herbert and grandson Tom Edwards. Photo: National World. Photo Sales