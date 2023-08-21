After much anticipation, Old Schoolhouse Coxgreen, in Offerton Village, is finally open – and it’s a lesson in sympathetic restoration.
Here’s some pictures inside the new coffee shop.
1. Labour of love
The Old School House Kitchen, Coxgreen has taken 18 months of painstaking restoration and an investment of £400,000. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Plenty of seating
As well as seating in the main school room, there's courtyard seating as well as a grassed area seating. The site also has its own car park accessed at the bottom of the bank. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Highly anticipation
There's been much anticipation about the opening and it's already welcomed a number of return customers. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Time capsule
A time capsule found in the bell tower contained a photo of previous pupils and a list of names of the final class in 1939. Photo: national world