The transformation of the Old Schoolhouse is a real lesson in restoration

16 pictures inside stunning transformation of Old Schoolhouse Coxgreen

After much anticipation, Old Schoolhouse Coxgreen, in Offerton Village, is finally open – and it’s a lesson in sympathetic restoration.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:38 BST

Here’s some pictures inside the new coffee shop.

The Old School House Kitchen, Coxgreen has taken 18 months of painstaking restoration and an investment of £400,000.

1. Labour of love

The Old School House Kitchen, Coxgreen has taken 18 months of painstaking restoration and an investment of £400,000.

As well as seating in the main school room, there's courtyard seating as well as a grassed area seating. The site also has its own car park accessed at the bottom of the bank.

2. Plenty of seating

As well as seating in the main school room, there's courtyard seating as well as a grassed area seating. The site also has its own car park accessed at the bottom of the bank.

There's been much anticipation about the opening and it's already welcomed a number of return customers.

3. Highly anticipation

There's been much anticipation about the opening and it's already welcomed a number of return customers.

A time capsule found in the bell tower contained a photo of previous pupils and a list of names of the final class in 1939.

4. Time capsule

A time capsule found in the bell tower contained a photo of previous pupils and a list of names of the final class in 1939.

