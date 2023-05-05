News you can trust since 1873
Coastal restaurants worth checking out

15 seafront restaurants to visit in Sunderland for a meal with a view

Sunderland seafront has welcomed a number of new additions recently, who are rubbing shoulders with some coastal favourites.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 5th May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:32 BST

Here’s some of the restaurants to visit along our award-winning coastline, in no particular order, for a meal with a view.

North is the seafront's newest restaurant. After two years of renovation works, it opened its doors in the former storage unit at the far end of Seaburn Promenade at the start of the year - and it's already proved a huge hit. It's open Wednesdays to Saturday from 3pm for small plates, seafood, cocktails and more. It's regularly fully booked at weekends, so make sure to book well in advance.

1. North, far end of Seaburn Promenade

North is the seafront's newest restaurant. After two years of renovation works, it opened its doors in the former storage unit at the far end of Seaburn Promenade at the start of the year - and it's already proved a huge hit. It's open Wednesdays to Saturday from 3pm for small plates, seafood, cocktails and more. It's regularly fully booked at weekends, so make sure to book well in advance.

For a seafront curry, you can't get much better than Goa in Queens Parade, one of the most popular curry houses in the city which has welcomed some famous faces over the years. It really turns up the heat with its menu and it's a popular spot for a cocktail with a view too. Visit during happy hour and you can pick up four courses for £18.95.

2. Goa, Seaburn.

For a seafront curry, you can't get much better than Goa in Queens Parade, one of the most popular curry houses in the city which has welcomed some famous faces over the years. It really turns up the heat with its menu and it's a popular spot for a cocktail with a view too. Visit during happy hour and you can pick up four courses for £18.95.

For uninterrupted views of Roker beach and the pier as it sweeps out to sea, head to Tin of Sardines. Although it opened as a gin bar, it's proving popular for its food offering which includes breakfasts, tapas and bottomless brunches.

3. Tin of Sardines, Roker

For uninterrupted views of Roker beach and the pier as it sweeps out to sea, head to Tin of Sardines. Although it opened as a gin bar, it's proving popular for its food offering which includes breakfasts, tapas and bottomless brunches.

For one of the best cheeseboards in the city, as well as a wide selection of small plates and colourful cocktails, head to Six in Roker which is one of the seafront's most-stylish restaurants.

4. Six, Roker

For one of the best cheeseboards in the city, as well as a wide selection of small plates and colourful cocktails, head to Six in Roker which is one of the seafront's most-stylish restaurants.

