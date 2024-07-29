15 new bars and restaurants heading to Sunderland in 2024

And there’s plenty more to whet your appetite in 2024. Here’s a round up of the venues heading our way this year.
1. Ember
Ember will open as part of a wave of new restaurants at Sunderland's £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, which opens to the public from 6pm on Friday, August 2. Specialising in dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond, at the helm is skilled chef Tam Hassan whose family relocated to Sunderland after running a successful London restaurant for more than 40 years. The chef won series one of Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and has worked alongside world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargent and Angela Harnett. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Muddler
There’s no exact date as yet, but The Muddler is set to open in 2024 and the team are already working on bringing the corner unit beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square to life. The restaurant will accommodate more than 150 diners serving Asian food with flair, including smoking sushi platters. It will also have an outdoor seating area. | Sunderland Echo
3. Vito's Osteria
Chef Vittorio Farigu has left his former job as executive chef at Gino D’Acampo’s popular restaurant on Newcastle’s Quayside to open his first Italian restaurant in one of the largest of the Sheepfolds Stables units which will house more than 50 covers. It specialises in classic dishes with a twist, as well as specialities from Vito's home island of Sardinia. | Sunderland Echo
4. Pablo Eggsgobao
Hugely-popular street food brand Pablo Eggsgobao brings its breakfast bao buns to Mackie's Corner from mid-August. They will be opening a trailer in a new courtyard area at the back of the site and will be open daily from 7am to 2pm. | Sunderland Echo
