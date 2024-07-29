15 new bars and restaurants heading to Sunderland in 2024

1 . Ember

Ember will open as part of a wave of new restaurants at Sunderland's £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, which opens to the public from 6pm on Friday, August 2. Specialising in dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond, at the helm is skilled chef Tam Hassan whose family relocated to Sunderland after running a successful London restaurant for more than 40 years. The chef won series one of Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and has worked alongside world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargent and Angela Harnett. | Sunderland Echo