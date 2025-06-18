Soon, Maker & Faber will welcome their first tenants and we went along to see how the next-generation office blocks have taken shape.
1. Next generation
Maker & Faber are two all-electric, low-energy office buildings .
Part of the £500m Riverside Sunderland regeneration, the buildings deliver nearly 157,000 sq ft of top-grade office space overlooking the River Wear. | Sunderland Echo
2. The finished article
The buildings are now complete and are awaiting their first tenants. Insurance giant RSA has signed a lease for space. Another major household name tenant is due to be announced soon, with other talks ongoing. | Sunderland Echo
3. New additions to the skyline
Standing side by side, the buildings provide 73,033 sq ft (Maker) and 83,905 st ft (Faber) of office space right in the heart of the city centre, creating thousands of jobs. | Sunderland Echo
4. Nod to the past
The names Maker & Faber are a nod to Sunderland’s proud history of being a city of makers. Faber is Latin for ‘smith’ i.e., an artisan, craftsman, creator or Maker, meaning both names tie-in with the developer’s ambition to provide buildings that ‘help make businesses grow and make Sunderland a thriving city.’ | Sunderland Echo