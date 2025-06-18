14 pictures inside Maker & Faber as new Sunderland office blocks gear up to welcome tenants

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST

They’re landmark buildings on the major Riverside Development on a prime location overlooking Wearmouth Bridge, the new Keel Crossing and the city’s changing skyline.

Soon, Maker & Faber will welcome their first tenants and we went along to see how the next-generation office blocks have taken shape.

Maker & Faber are two all-electric, low-energy office buildings . Part of the £500m Riverside Sunderland regeneration, the buildings deliver nearly 157,000 sq ft of top-grade office space overlooking the River Wear.

1. Next generation

Maker & Faber are two all-electric, low-energy office buildings . Part of the £500m Riverside Sunderland regeneration, the buildings deliver nearly 157,000 sq ft of top-grade office space overlooking the River Wear. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The buildings are now complete and are awaiting their first tenants. Insurance giant RSA has signed a lease for space. Another major household name tenant is due to be announced soon, with other talks ongoing.

2. The finished article

The buildings are now complete and are awaiting their first tenants. Insurance giant RSA has signed a lease for space. Another major household name tenant is due to be announced soon, with other talks ongoing. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Standing side by side, the buildings provide 73,033 sq ft (Maker) and 83,905 st ft (Faber) of office space right in the heart of the city centre, creating thousands of jobs.

3. New additions to the skyline

Standing side by side, the buildings provide 73,033 sq ft (Maker) and 83,905 st ft (Faber) of office space right in the heart of the city centre, creating thousands of jobs. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The names Maker & Faber are a nod to Sunderland’s proud history of being a city of makers. Faber is Latin for ‘smith’ i.e., an artisan, craftsman, creator or Maker, meaning both names tie-in with the developer’s ambition to provide buildings that ‘help make businesses grow and make Sunderland a thriving city.’

4. Nod to the past

The names Maker & Faber are a nod to Sunderland’s proud history of being a city of makers. Faber is Latin for ‘smith’ i.e., an artisan, craftsman, creator or Maker, meaning both names tie-in with the developer’s ambition to provide buildings that ‘help make businesses grow and make Sunderland a thriving city.’ | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorth East
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice