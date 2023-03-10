14 of the top-rated places for breakfast in Sunderland, from dog-friendly cafes to sausage baps

Here’s a round up of the top-rated breakfast hot spots in Sunderland, according to Trip Advisor reviews.
1. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road, Fulwell
A perennially-popular cafe, The Mad Hatter in Fulwell comes in at No 1 on Trip Advisor for breakfasts in Sunderland. As well as being a charming cafe with an Alice in Wonderland theme, it's famed for its great service. One recent reviewer said: "A very friendly welcome, and an excellent breakfast. Great value for money. Some nice little gestures and fun decor. Would highly recommend."
2. The Scullery, Silksworth
The Scullery, Silksworth, is popular for breakfasts, as well as evening meals and Sunday roasts. A reviewer said: "Took my nieces for breakfast this morning and the service was fantastic. Always smiling and couldn’t do enough for us. Beautiful food too!"
3. Wearside Farm, Turbine Way
Ideal for family dining or if you're in a large group, Wearside Farm in Turbine Park has plenty of free parking, which is an added bonus. A reviewer said: "Took my Nissan team out for breakfast on me before back to work tomorrow…. Food didn’t disappoint and MASSIVE shout out to Casey who made sure our needs were attended to even though she was under pressure and under staffed …. Yes there were no eggs but within minutes she had it sorted … one of my picky team wanted cremated bacon and again within a good time line it was delivered."
4. The Hideout, Seaburn Promenade
You can't beat the views at The Hideout on Seaburn Promenade which is a great place to warm up after a morning walk. One reviewer wrote: "Great, fast service and tasty food will definitely be returning. Lovely view any time of day and dog friendly."
