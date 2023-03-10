14 of the top-rated places for breakfast in Sunderland, from dog-friendly cafes to sausage baps

3 . Wearside Farm, Turbine Way

Ideal for family dining or if you're in a large group, Wearside Farm in Turbine Park has plenty of free parking, which is an added bonus. A reviewer said: "Took my Nissan team out for breakfast on me before back to work tomorrow…. Food didn’t disappoint and MASSIVE shout out to Casey who made sure our needs were attended to even though she was under pressure and under staffed …. Yes there were no eggs but within minutes she had it sorted … one of my picky team wanted cremated bacon and again within a good time line it was delivered."

Photo: Picture by David Allan