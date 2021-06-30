2. Street Bar, Low Row

Following a £250,000 refurbishment, the former Revolution site has been opened as Street Bar by its new owners. Theatre Leisure, who also run The Rabbit, have created a world sports bar in the downstairs floor of the building which screens sports from across the globe - including the Euros. As part of the transformation of the bar, they've created an outdoor seating area which also has screens for those who prefer to watch the matches outdoors.

Photo: JPI Media