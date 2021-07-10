13 things to look forward to in Sunderland and Seaham as restrictions are lifted

From a food festival full of treats to an exhibition by one of the country’s most celebrated artists, here’s some dates for the diary.
1. Summer Streets, July 16 - 19
Although some events are still taking place online, this year's Summer Streets festival will also include a number of in person performances. They include New York Brass Band who will bring their funky New Orleans sound to Roker seafront for a pop-up outdoor performance. Mercury Prize nominees Lanterns on the Lake perform an intimate, seated show at The Peacock with special guests Me Lost Me and Nadedja.For more details on the festival see our website.
Photo: submitted
2. The Active BIG Walk, Herrington Country Park, July 11
With outdoor restrictions already lifted, a number of participation events are returning to the city. The Active Sunderland BIG Walk will take place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday 11 July 2021. Existing entries from the postponed 2020 event will remain valid and will be transferred to the new date. If you are currently registered and are unable to attend on the new date, contact [email protected] to arrange a full refund.
Photo: JPI Media
3. First gig at the new Pop Recs, High Street West
The first gig will take place at the new home in Pop Recs in High Street West on July 18. The new venue, which has transformed historic buildings in the city, will host a family beatbox workshop and gig with Grace Savage, with plenty more gigs in the pipeline, including some household names. Tickets from poprecs.co.uk
Photo: JPI Media
4. Field for the British Isles, NGCA, July 24 - September 25
Field for the British Isles by Antony Gormley, one of Britain’s most celebrated artists, goes on display for nine weeks at Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) at the National Glass Centre, between July 24 and September 25. Tickets are free. The sculpture, which won the 1994 Turner Prize comprises 40,000 clay figures and hasn’t been on view in the North East since 1996. Tickets are available from www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk. They can also be reserved in person at National Glass Centre, or by ringing 0191 515 5555.
Photo: submitted