13 things to look forward to in Sunderland and Seaham as restrictions are lifted

4. Field for the British Isles, NGCA, July 24 - September 25

Field for the British Isles by Antony Gormley, one of Britain’s most celebrated artists, goes on display for nine weeks at Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) at the National Glass Centre, between July 24 and September 25. Tickets are free. The sculpture, which won the 1994 Turner Prize comprises 40,000 clay figures and hasn’t been on view in the North East since 1996. Tickets are available from www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk. They can also be reserved in person at National Glass Centre, or by ringing 0191 515 5555.

Photo: submitted