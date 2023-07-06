From a host of festivals and family fun to watching elite athletes in action on the seafront, there’s plenty of things to do in Sunderland in July.
Here’s a run down of some of the big events happening in the city.
1. Block Party, SunLun Calling, July 7
SunLun Calling kicks off a weekend of entertainment in Sunniside with its Block Party on July 7, featuring DJ performances from Fat Tony, Craig Charles and more.Tickets still available. Photo: submitted
2. Sunderland Pride, Sunniside Gardens, July 8
Sunderland Pride takes place on the Saturday of the SunLun Calling weekend on July 8. There will be a parade from 12pm from Park Lane before entertainment at Sunniside Gardens with performances from the likes of The Cheeky Girls, Kelly Wilde and Kelly Llorenna. Tickets are £6 Photo: national world
3. Family Pride, July 8
To coincide with Sunderland Pride on Saturday, July 8, Mowbray Park will host a Family Pride. Running from 11am – 4pm, the event has been launched by Sunderland City Council and its Children’s Services partner Together for Children. The event is free to attend and is aimed at families and under 18s. Photo: submitted
4. Sunlun Calling, July 9
Sunlun Calling caps off a weekend of live music on Sunday, July 9 with a day of Sunderland music, starting from 12noon. There'll be performances from a whole host of local talent, including Futureheads, Tom A.Smith, Vandebilt, Smoove & Turrell, Docksuns, This Little Bird, The Voyd and more. Photo by TakenByStorm. Photo: Photo by TakenByStorm