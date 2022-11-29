1. Kathryn Robertson - KR Illustrates

The artist behind many of the striking cityscape murals on display in venues across Sunderland. Kathryn Robertson is an illustrator and muralist – working from her studio in the Sunniside quarter of the city - whose hand-drawn art depicts the illustrious history of Sunderland, showcasing a condensed visual of the city often with a single colour running through it. Featuring Wearside landmarks from the Empire Theatre to the Stadium of Light, Kathryn’s work can be found in the likes of Vaux Taproom and the University of Sunderland. She has also worked on the SAFC season card campaign, several community projects across the city and, most recently, was headhunted by Sunderland-born Dave Stewart to illustrate artwork to accompany his newest album, Ebony McQueen.

Photo: submitted