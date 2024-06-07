It returns for a second year with stalls and event running from June 7-9.
1. Three days of fun
Sunderland Food & Drink Festival has returned with food, drink and entertainment running from June 7-9 with events taking place across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.
2. Taking performance to new heights
Make sure to look out for the pop up performers around the festival.
3. Live entertainment
There'll be live entertainment on the main stage across the weekend. Pictured here is talented Sunderland performer This Little Bird.
4. Melting pot of flavours
There's food from across the globe, including India, the Caribbean, Germany, Mexico, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, China and Italy to name a few.
