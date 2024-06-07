13 pictures of crowds enjoying Sunderland Food & Drink festival as event gets underway

By Katy Wheeler
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST

There was plenty of people out enjoying Sunderland Food & Drink Festival as the three-day event got underway.

It returns for a second year with stalls and event running from June 7-9.

Sunderland Food & Drink Festival has returned with food, drink and entertainment running from June 7-9 with events taking place across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.

1. Three days of fun

Make sure to look out for the pop up performers around the festival.

2. Taking performance to new heights

There'll be live entertainment on the main stage across the weekend. Pictured here is talented Sunderland performer This Little Bird.

3. Live entertainment

There's food from across the globe, including India, the Caribbean, Germany, Mexico, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, China and Italy to name a few.

4. Melting pot of flavours

