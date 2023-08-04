13 pictures inside Seaham's new Hidden on the Harbour bar as it opens for business

It’s one of the most-anticipated new additions to Seaham – and Hidden on the Harbour has finally opened its doors.
The new bar in North Terrace opened from 9.30am on Friday, August 4 and is open seven days a week. Here’s a first look around.
1. Cheers!
First look at the new Hidden on the Harbour in Seaham with general manager Joy Eales. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Cocktail time
There's also a wide range of cocktails on offer. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Years in the making
Owner Michael Downey got the keys in 2017 and has spent years perfecting the site. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Sister site
Hidden on the Harbour is a sister site to Hidden in Sunderland. Pictured are staff from left Aidan Purchase and Oliver Appleby. Photo: Stu Norton