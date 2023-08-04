News you can trust since 1873
Hidden on the Harbour opens today, Friday, August 4
Hidden on the Harbour opens today, Friday, August 4

13 pictures inside Seaham's new Hidden on the Harbour bar as it opens for business

It’s one of the most-anticipated new additions to Seaham – and Hidden on the Harbour has finally opened its doors.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST

The new bar in North Terrace opened from 9.30am on Friday, August 4 and is open seven days a week. Here’s a first look around.

First look at the new Hidden on the Harbour in Seaham with general manager Joy Eales.

1. Cheers!

First look at the new Hidden on the Harbour in Seaham with general manager Joy Eales.

There's also a wide range of cocktails on offer.

2. Cocktail time

There's also a wide range of cocktails on offer.

Owner Michael Downey got the keys in 2017 and has spent years perfecting the site.

3. Years in the making

Owner Michael Downey got the keys in 2017 and has spent years perfecting the site.

Hidden on the Harbour is a sister site to Hidden in Sunderland. Pictured are staff from left Aidan Purchase and Oliver Appleby.

4. Sister site

Hidden on the Harbour is a sister site to Hidden in Sunderland. Pictured are staff from left Aidan Purchase and Oliver Appleby.

