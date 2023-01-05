1. Midnight Pizza Cru, Pop Recs

After proving a huge hit in lockdown, Midnight Pizza Cru launched a weekly residency at Pop Recs, in High Street West, in autumn last year. Expect belly-busting Detroit-style pizzas as well as New York slices. They're available in the beer hall in the venue or in the cafe next door on weekends. Check their socials for exact times and weekly specials. Make sure to try the excellent brunch options, available daily in the cafe, too.

Photo: Stu Norton