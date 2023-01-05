The past few months has seen a wave of new cafes and restaurants open around Sunderland – with more to come this year.
Here’s some of the new businesses that have opened recently and which are worth checking out.
1. Midnight Pizza Cru, Pop Recs
After proving a huge hit in lockdown, Midnight Pizza Cru launched a weekly residency at Pop Recs, in High Street West, in autumn last year. Expect belly-busting Detroit-style pizzas as well as New York slices. They're available in the beer hall in the venue or in the cafe next door on weekends. Check their socials for exact times and weekly specials. Make sure to try the excellent brunch options, available daily in the cafe, too.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Port, corner of John Street
At the end of last year, Port launched a new in-house coffee shop in its lifestyle store on the corner of John Street and St Thomas Street. Expect quality cuppas and snacks in stylish surroundings. Coffee is served from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 2pm on Sundays.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Knowledge, East End
Not tried Knowledge yet? Then you're missing out. Housed in the old Boar's Head pub, one of the oldest in the city, in the East End, it's a great quality Italian with an equally great drinks offering. It's also got one of the best views in the city to boot.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Slice at Vaux Taproom, Roker
After building up a loyal following with their pizza hatch in Seaham, Slice opened a sister site at the Vaux Brewery, in Roker Retail Park, last year. Slices are available in the taproom. Opening hours on Fridays from 12pm to 8pm and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm, as well as ahead of SAFC home games. You can also pre-order for collection.
Pictured is Andy Smith from Slice with Tap Room manager Ethan Foster.
Photo: Stu Norton