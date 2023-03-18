News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
18 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
19 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
20 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
21 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
Some of Sunderland's independent retailers you can visit
Some of Sunderland's independent retailers you can visit
Some of Sunderland's independent retailers you can visit

13 independent retailers in Sunderland city centre offering a great service

While Sunderland city centre is home to some household name high street chains, it also houses a burgeoning wave of new independents who offer the kind of service you’ll struggle to find in the big shops.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

From well-established city centre favourites to some new kids on the block, here’s some of the independent retailers, selling everything from natural wines to designer clothes, worth checking out if you’re planning to shop local more in 2023.

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shops to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems.

1. Port, St Thomas Street

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shops to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Aphrodite in Vine Place, has become an institution in Sunderland city centre and has been keeping men well dressed and heeled for more than 25 years. It attracts shoppers from around the area and beyond and is one of the longest-running independent fashion retailers in the city. Expect top brands such as Moncler, CP Company and Stone Island.

2. Aphrodite, Vine Place

Aphrodite in Vine Place, has become an institution in Sunderland city centre and has been keeping men well dressed and heeled for more than 25 years. It attracts shoppers from around the area and beyond and is one of the longest-running independent fashion retailers in the city. Expect top brands such as Moncler, CP Company and Stone Island. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot.

3. Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner

Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
Designer Childrenswear in Derwent Street is a big retail success story which has won many awards, including the Oscars of the fashion world, the Draper awards. It's got a firm following for its designer children's clothes, favoured by many celebrities, and also excels at E-commerce.

4. Designer Childrenswear, Derwent Street

Designer Childrenswear in Derwent Street is a big retail success story which has won many awards, including the Oscars of the fashion world, the Draper awards. It's got a firm following for its designer children's clothes, favoured by many celebrities, and also excels at E-commerce. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sunderland