13 independent retailers in Sunderland city centre offering a great service

While Sunderland city centre is home to some household name high street chains, it also houses a burgeoning wave of new independents who offer the kind of service you’ll struggle to find in the big shops.
From well-established city centre favourites to some new kids on the block, here’s some of the independent retailers, selling everything from natural wines to designer clothes, worth checking out if you’re planning to shop local more in 2023.
1. Port, St Thomas Street
Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shops to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Aphrodite, Vine Place
Aphrodite in Vine Place, has become an institution in Sunderland city centre and has been keeping men well dressed and heeled for more than 25 years. It attracts shoppers from around the area and beyond and is one of the longest-running independent fashion retailers in the city. Expect top brands such as Moncler, CP Company and Stone Island. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner
Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. Photo: national world
4. Designer Childrenswear, Derwent Street
Designer Childrenswear in Derwent Street is a big retail success story which has won many awards, including the Oscars of the fashion world, the Draper awards. It's got a firm following for its designer children's clothes, favoured by many celebrities, and also excels at E-commerce. Photo: Stu Norton