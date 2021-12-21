With the big day almost here and amid fears the Government could impose another covid lockdown, the shops have been busy.

Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about today to capture the crowds.

Mask off One shopper makes the most of the fresh air

Flying high Christmas balloon trader Craig Dobson having a busy day

Heavy load It looks as though this gentleman has no plans to brave the shops again

Lots to do Shoppers in the city centre