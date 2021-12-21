Composite

12 pictures of Christmas shoppers in Sunderland city centre

Sunderland shoppers are making the most of the last few days before Christmas.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:42 pm

With the big day almost here and amid fears the Government could impose another covid lockdown, the shops have been busy.

Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about today to capture the crowds.

1. Mask off

One shopper makes the most of the fresh air

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Flying high

Christmas balloon trader Craig Dobson having a busy day

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Heavy load

It looks as though this gentleman has no plans to brave the shops again

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Lots to do

Shoppers in the city centre

Photo: Stu Norton

