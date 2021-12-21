With the big day almost here and amid fears the Government could impose another covid lockdown, the shops have been busy.
Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about today to capture the crowds.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.
Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.
Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.
Page 1 of 3