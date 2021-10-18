The Boldon branch of Tim Hortons opened on Monday, October 18. Did you go along early doors?

12 pictures as new Tim Hortons branch in Boldon welcomes customers on opening day

Customers queued for hours to get their hands on their favourite hot drinks and treats as Tim Hortons opened its latest North East branch.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:04 pm

The Canadian chain’s outlet at next to Boldon’s Cineworld cinema opened its doors at 7am on Monday, October 18.

First customers in the walk-in and drive-thru queues received a year’s free supply of coffee to celebrate.

We were there to capture the grand opening on camera – check out our picture special.

1. Waiting patiently

Customers queued for hours before the store opened at 7am on Monday.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. The calm before the storm

Staff ready for the grand opening.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Taking orders

Drive-thru customers wait for the store to open - and get their orders taken in the meantime.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. First through the door

Carl Tudor receives a year's free coffee for being the first walk-in customer.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
