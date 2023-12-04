Have yourself a Mackem little Christmas by shopping local this festive season.
If you’re looking to buy some unique gifts this Christmas, here’s a guide to some of the treats on offer, from locally-brewed beers to Sunderland-themed crafts.
1. Sunderland merchandise, ALS shop
The A Love Supreme shop, in Sheepfolds, has a great range of Sunderland AFC-themed merchandise, from books and calendars to t-shirts and scarfs. You can shop in store or online at a-love-supreme.com Photo: ALS
2. Winter Gardens gift shop
The gift shop at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is an underrated retail gem. It sells all manner of locally-made gifts from seaglass jewellery to local art and books. Photo: National World
3. Penshaw Monument candles
Sunderland-based Stix Studio were commissioned to create Penshaw Monument candles for the gift shop at the Museum and Winter Gardens. Available in red, white or black, they're priced £19.95 and are a flaming good gift. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Sunlun mugs and more, Sonny's at Pop Recs
Tea tastes better out of a SunLun mug. Fact. Sonny's at Pop Recs, in High Street West, have Sunlun mugs and tote bags, as well as a host of other merch available in store or online at https://poprecs.bigcartel.com/ You can also pick up gift vouchers to spend on food, gig tickets, beer and merch. Photo: Sunderland Echo