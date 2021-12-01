12 festive things to do for all the family in Sunderland this Christmas

From the Empire Theatre’s annual pantomime to a pop-up ice rink and renditions of Hansel and Gretel, there’s plenty of events sprinkling some festive magic in the city.
Here’s a round up of things to do for all the family.
1. Snow White & the Seven Dwarves, Sunderland Empire
TV legend Sue Pollard is set to cast a spell over Wearside this year. The entertainer will be playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs when panto runs at SunderlandnEmpire from December 10, 2021 until January 2, 2022. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at: https://www.atgtickets.com
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Ice rink, Keel Square
Keel Square is once again lit up with a twinkling canopy of light this year, shining a spotlight on Sunderland's popular ice rink which returns from early December - this year under cover to ensure the weather won't get in the way of your festive fun. You can book a slot in advance at www.sunderlandicerink.co.uk.
Photo: submitted
3. Winter Funderland, old Crowtree site
Taking place until January 2, Winter Funderland has transformed the former Crowtree site into a Winter wonderland. Open seven days a week, the pop-up festive village includes a funfair, tipi, live music, street food vendors, bars and a Christmas market and will be a much-visit for families and people of all ages. Entry is free, but there are individual charges for rides.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Hadrian's Tipi, Stack Seaburn
Taking centre stage at STACK Seaburn, Hadrian’s Tipi has returned to the city. Inside you’ll find a warm log fire, cosy snug seating areas that welcome families, groups and dog owners alike. The bar is also well stocked with festive favourites, including mulled wine and hot cider.
Photo: Stu Norton