12 businesses currently up for sale in Sunderland including a hotel and post office

If you are looking for a career change or a new venture then what better way than taking on your own business.

We’ve done your research for you and identified 12 businesses currently up for sale in Sunderland including a hotel, post office, restaurant, tea room, and a bar.

Check out the following 12 businesses up for sale in Sunderland. You can find out more about each business on Businessesforsale.com

1. Businesses for sale

New Harvey Store is a convenience and off licence store on New Durham Road in Sunderland is on the market for an asking price of £165,000.

2. New Harvey Store

92 Degrees is offering a franchise for one of its coffee shops to be located in Sunderland for a franchise fee of £20,000.

3. 92 Degrees

Whitburn Post Office and newsagents and accompanying two storey property is on the market for a freehold price of £199,950.

4. Whitburn Post Office

