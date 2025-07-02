12 businesses currently up for sale in Sunderland including a hotel and post office

We’ve done your research for you and identified 12 businesses currently up for sale in Sunderland including a hotel, post office, restaurant, tea room, and a bar.
1. Businesses for sale
Check out the businesses for sale in Sunderland. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. New Harvey Store
New Harvey Store is a convenience and off licence store on New Durham Road in Sunderland is on the market for an asking price of £165,000. | Businesses for Sale Photo: Businesses for Sale
3. 92 Degrees
92 Degrees is offering a franchise for one of its coffee shops to be located in Sunderland for a franchise fee of £20,000. | 92 Degrees
4. Whitburn Post Office
Whitburn Post Office and newsagents and accompanying two storey property is on the market for a freehold price of £199,950. | Google
