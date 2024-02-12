1 . Love Lily, Penshaw

One of the best places in the city, if not the North East, for pancakes, Love Lily in Herrington Country Park has devised a Shrove Tuesday menu with a huge range of toppings. It will be open 9am-9pm on the big day serving pancakes topped with Galaxy Caramel brownie, banoffee, peach Melba, Maltesers, chocolate mudslide and more.