From Pina Colada pancakes to heart-shaped pancakes, here's a round up of some of the places in and around the city where you can enjoy the dish.
1. Love Lily, Penshaw
One of the best places in the city, if not the North East, for pancakes, Love Lily in Herrington Country Park has devised a Shrove Tuesday menu with a huge range of toppings. It will be open 9am-9pm on the big day serving pancakes topped with Galaxy Caramel brownie, banoffee, peach Melba, Maltesers, chocolate mudslide and more.
2. Love Lily, Roker
The original Love Lily in Roker will also have extended hours on Pancake Day, from 9am to 9pm. This is just one of their creations you can tuck into. The Ferrero Rocher Brownie pancakes are £10.45 for half a stack and £13.45 for a full stack.
3. These Things Happen, Roker
These Things Happen in Roker will celebrate its first Pancake Day in the city with a Shrove Tuesday service running from 4pm to 6pm - ideal for taking the kids after school. There will be sweet and savoury options.
4. Yolo, Stack Seaburn
Yolo, which recently expanded its site at Stack Seaburn, will be doing a host of different pancake toppings including salted caramel brownie, strawberry and Nutella and Biscoffy. Enjoy in the main plaza, takeaway or in the cafe.