11 top-rated places in Sunderland for a Sunday roast, according to Google ratings

It's a hotly-fought contest, but here's the top-rated according to Google ratings. Listed are those in the city with a rating of 4.6 or above.
1. Spent Grain, John Street
Coming joint first on Google with a rating of 4.8 is Spent Grain in John Street. One recent reviewer gave it five stars, saying: "Fabulous Sunday lunch. Easily the best we’ve had for years, down south or since moving back to Sunderland."
2. Knowledge, East End
Sharing the first place spot, also with a rating of 4.8, is Knowledge in the East End, where you get the added bonus of amazing views down the river. One impressed diner said: "Would you pick a 'modern Italian' restaurant for a Sunday roast? This one turned out to be just the ticket - beef, pork and chicken varieties were all wonderfully presented, each with a huge, cloud like Yorkshire pudding floating on top. Very impressed - magnifico!"
3. Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road
One of the city's most-popular restaurants, Italian Kitchen in Thompson Road has a following for its roasts, as well as Italian dishes, with a rating of 4.7. "OMG amazing Sunday lunch. Service brilliant, very friendly staff. Would advise anyone to go," said one happy customer.
4. Mamma Italia, Stannington Grove
A Hill View favourite, Mamma Italia comes in with a Google rating of 4.7. "Great food, excellent service, amazing atmosphere as always," said one reviewer.