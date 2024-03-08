11 top-rated places in Sunderland for a Sunday roast, according to Google ratings

It's arguably the best meal of the week, but where's the best place in Sunderland for a Sunday Roast?

By Katy Wheeler
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT

It's a hotly-fought contest, but here's the top-rated according to Google ratings. Listed are those in the city with a rating of 4.6 or above.

Coming joint first on Google with a rating of 4.8 is Spent Grain in John Street. One recent reviewer gave it five stars, saying: "Fabulous Sunday lunch. Easily the best we’ve had for years, down south or since moving back to Sunderland."

1. Spent Grain, John Street

Sharing the first place spot, also with a rating of 4.8, is Knowledge in the East End, where you get the added bonus of amazing views down the river. One impressed diner said: "Would you pick a 'modern Italian' restaurant for a Sunday roast? This one turned out to be just the ticket - beef, pork and chicken varieties were all wonderfully presented, each with a huge, cloud like Yorkshire pudding floating on top. Very impressed - magnifico!"

2. Knowledge, East End

One of the city's most-popular restaurants, Italian Kitchen in Thompson Road has a following for its roasts, as well as Italian dishes, with a rating of 4.7. "OMG amazing Sunday lunch. Service brilliant, very friendly staff. Would advise anyone to go," said one happy customer.

3. Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road

A Hill View favourite, Mamma Italia comes in with a Google rating of 4.7. "Great food, excellent service, amazing atmosphere as always," said one reviewer.

4. Mamma Italia, Stannington Grove

