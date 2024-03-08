11 top-rated places in Sunderland for a Sunday roast, according to Google ratings

2 . Knowledge, East End

Sharing the first place spot, also with a rating of 4.8, is Knowledge in the East End, where you get the added bonus of amazing views down the river. One impressed diner said: "Would you pick a 'modern Italian' restaurant for a Sunday roast? This one turned out to be just the ticket - beef, pork and chicken varieties were all wonderfully presented, each with a huge, cloud like Yorkshire pudding floating on top. Very impressed - magnifico!"