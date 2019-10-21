11 temporary Christmas retail jobs on offer in Sunderland

The Bridges, Sunderland City Centre

A range of temporary positions are up for grabs in Sunderland ahead of the festive season.

Here are 12 of the latest jobs on offer.

Christmas Restaurant Team - Debenhams

Role: Connecting with customers,talking about menu choices, helping them feel comfortable, and keeping queues moving.

Requirements: Applicants must have good people skills and be able to interact with the public in a fun and friendly way.Hours: Weekend working will be required. Stores will be open seven days a week and with extended opening hours. The more availability you have across seven days, the more hours can be offered.

To apply, click here.

Christmas temp – The Body Shop

Role: To support the store management team in driving sales and profit within the store through the delivery of exceptional customer service on the shop floor at all times. To demonstrate and uphold the values and vision of the company whilst ensuring adherence to company procedures & policies.

Requirements: Strong interpersonal skills to build rapport with customers - customer service experience is ideal. Ability to communicate and listen effectively.

Hours: Open availability for evening, weekend, and holiday shifts.

To apply, click here.

Christmas support team – Next

Role: Working on the sales floor, in the stockroom, or both. Offering fast and friendly service to all of our customers .Helping get stock to the sales floor as quickly. Keeping the sales floors looking fantastic and easy to shop from.

Requirements: Applicants must be good communicators with a friendly, calm and efficient manner.

Hours: Flexible hours... pick up, exchange or offer shifts using your phone.

To apply, click here.

Christmas Temporary Sales Assistant - Flannels

Role:Greet customer with a sincere and warm welcome and ensure they are aware you are there to help. Ask open questions to find out customers' needs. Recommend, select and locate the correct merchandise. Provide information about in store offers, promotions and store cards. Receive and process cash and card transactions.

Requirements: Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively within a team environment and customer focus.

Hours: This role has no guaranteed hours of work, hours of work can therefore vary from week to week and, as a result, there may be weeks when no hours of work are offered.

To apply, click here.

Sales Adviser - Superdrug

Role: Serving customers, mostly at the till point, delivering excellent service. Ensuring the store is well stocked and a high level of store presentation is maintained.

Requirements: Confident and clear communication skills. Desire to learn and improve your knowledge. Flexiblity in working hours and adaptability to change.

Hours: Up to 12 Hours Per Week

To apply, click here.

Christmas Sales Assistant – Flying Tiger

Role: Serving customers. Ensuring stock levels are maintained.

Requirements: Experience in a similar role within a fast paced retail environment.

Hours: A range of part-time flexible roles is available.

To apply, click here.

Part-time seasonal Sales Assistant – The Works

Role: Delivering outstanding customer service, being friendly and helpful to all customers Keeping the shelves stocked.

Requirements: Applicants must be dedicated, flexible, enthusiastic and passionate about Customer Service.

Hours: Four-hour contract, with overtime available closer to Christmas.

To apply, click here.

Part-time Festive Colleagues - Tesco

Role: Provide quality service to all customers and work with the store team to make sure shoppers get everything they need

Requirements: Passionate about customer service. Able to work as part of a team to ensure great service in a fast paced, ever-changing environment, learning new skills and building retail knowledge

Hours: Various shifts available.

To apply, click here.

Sales Advisor Xmas Temp – New Look

Role: Supporting the team with replenishment of stock, unpacking deliveries, undertaking transactions at the till point and showcasing our magical products to our loyal customers. You will be a key team player and a brand adorer, but most importantly you will go above and beyond to ensure our customers are given the highest customer experience.

Hours: Full flexibility required from November until January.

To apply, click here.

Sales Assistant (Seasonal) – HMV

Role: Providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock.

Requirments: Applications from groups which are under-represented in the workforce, such as older, female and ethnic minority candidates, are particularly welcome.

Hours: 15 hours a week, must be available to work flexible hours four out of seven days per week over the Christmas period including weekends, some evenings and bank holidays.

To apply, click here.

Seasonal Team Member - Clintons Retail

Role: Helping the business to achieve sales targets whilst delivering outstanding customer service.

Requirements: Teams spend their time on the shop floor so an enjoyment of interacting with customers and natural selling skills are crucial to the role.

Hours: Seasonal Team Members need flexibility in the hours that they are available to work; this includes weekends and working additional hours at busiest trading times such as Christmas.