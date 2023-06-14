2 . Grandpa Dickie's Shed, Roker.

The newest beer garden in the city is Grandpa Dickie's Shed in Roker which has a shed-themed beer garden at the back. It's a sister site to nearby Grannie Annie's, but has its own food menu featuring bao buns and more. In keeping with the grandpa theme, cocktails include a Werther's Original version. It's dog-friendly inside and out and is also accessible with a lift between floors. Photo: Stu Norton