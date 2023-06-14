Roker and Seaburn has seen some new additions recently, which join old favourites.
If you’re looking to enjoy some pints in the sunshine, here’s some seafront beer gardens worth checking out.
1. Stack Seaburn
The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal in sunny weather. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the sunshine. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Grandpa Dickie's Shed, Roker.
The newest beer garden in the city is Grandpa Dickie's Shed in Roker which has a shed-themed beer garden at the back. It's a sister site to nearby Grannie Annie's, but has its own food menu featuring bao buns and more. In keeping with the grandpa theme, cocktails include a Werther's Original version. It's dog-friendly inside and out and is also accessible with a lift between floors. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Grannie Annie's, Marine Walk, Roker.
One of the largest pubs along the seafront, Grannie Annie's in Marine Walk has a large beer garden at the front which is ideal for watching the world go by. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Tin of Sardines, Pier View, Roker
Tin of Sardines opened its doors last year after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, tapas and brunches. It's also dog-friendly inside and out. Photo: Stu Norton