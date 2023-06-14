News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Seafront beer gardens for pints and cocktails with a viewSeafront beer gardens for pints and cocktails with a view
Seafront beer gardens for pints and cocktails with a view

11 Sunderland seafront beer gardens at Roker and Seaburn, from new additions to old favourites

Roker and Seaburn has seen some new additions recently, which join old favourites.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST

If you’re looking to enjoy some pints in the sunshine, here’s some seafront beer gardens worth checking out.

The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal in sunny weather. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the sunshine.

1. Stack Seaburn

The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal in sunny weather. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the sunshine. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
The newest beer garden in the city is Grandpa Dickie's Shed in Roker which has a shed-themed beer garden at the back. It's a sister site to nearby Grannie Annie's, but has its own food menu featuring bao buns and more. In keeping with the grandpa theme, cocktails include a Werther's Original version. It's dog-friendly inside and out and is also accessible with a lift between floors.

2. Grandpa Dickie's Shed, Roker.

The newest beer garden in the city is Grandpa Dickie's Shed in Roker which has a shed-themed beer garden at the back. It's a sister site to nearby Grannie Annie's, but has its own food menu featuring bao buns and more. In keeping with the grandpa theme, cocktails include a Werther's Original version. It's dog-friendly inside and out and is also accessible with a lift between floors. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
One of the largest pubs along the seafront, Grannie Annie's in Marine Walk has a large beer garden at the front which is ideal for watching the world go by.

3. Grannie Annie's, Marine Walk, Roker.

One of the largest pubs along the seafront, Grannie Annie's in Marine Walk has a large beer garden at the front which is ideal for watching the world go by. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Tin of Sardines opened its doors last year after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, tapas and brunches. It's also dog-friendly inside and out.

4. Tin of Sardines, Pier View, Roker

Tin of Sardines opened its doors last year after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, tapas and brunches. It's also dog-friendly inside and out. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandSeaburn