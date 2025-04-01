However, for parents with younger children, dining out or enjoying an alfresco glass of wine always needs to be balanced with keeping the little ones entertained.

What better way than to find a pub with a play park, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat while the children can play in a safe environment.

And we’ve done your research for you by finding 11 pubs in and around Sunderland with beer gardens and playparks. If you’re looking for somewhere for this weekend or the East holidays then checkout these ideas for where you can have a pint whilst the kids have a play.

1 . Teal Farm Pub The Teal Farm pub on Edale Close in Washington has an extensive beer garden which is set alongside a children's play area which includes slide, swings and climbing apparatus. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Wearside Farm Wearside Farm on Turbine Way has a designated family dining area, beer garden and outdoor play park. And if the weather isn't playing ball there is even an indoor play area for the little ones to enjoy. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

3 . Floaters Mill The Floaters Mill in Woodstone Village in Fencehouses offers the chance to enjoy that country pub feel while the children play in the extensive play area. There is also a beer garden to enable parents to keep a watchful eye whilst the children play. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Wessington Brewers Fayre. With slides, ball pools and climbing apparatus The Wessington Brewers Fayre in Castletown offers an extensive soft play experience for all the children. Entry to the play area is £3.50 per child for a supervised 90 minute session. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales