Afternoon tea in Sunderland

11 great places to check out for afternoon tea in and around Sunderland

It’s a traditional English treat that’s enjoyed a huge surge in popularity in recent years.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT

Here’s a guide to some of the places in and around Sunderland that offer afternoon tea.

For one of the prettiest afternoon teas around in charming surroundings, head to The Sweet Petite at Mackie's Corner. It's incredibly popular so you'll need to book ahead on their website. It's priced £22.50 per person.

1. The Sweet Petite, Mackie's Corner

For one of the prettiest afternoon teas around in charming surroundings, head to The Sweet Petite at Mackie's Corner. It's incredibly popular so you'll need to book ahead on their website. It's priced £22.50 per person. Photo: national world

For a special afternoon tea, you can't get much finer than that on offer at Seaham Hall. Priced £28 per person, it includes a great variety of tea options, from red berry to peppermint. You can also upgrade to Champagne afternoon tea which is £44 per person.

2. Seaham Hall

For a special afternoon tea, you can't get much finer than that on offer at Seaham Hall. Priced £28 per person, it includes a great variety of tea options, from red berry to peppermint. You can also upgrade to Champagne afternoon tea which is £44 per person. Photo: submitted

Afternoon tea is available for pre-order only at The Peacock in Keel Square. It's available for the bargain price of £12.50 per person for tea / coffee, or £17.50 with fizz or £18.50 with gin and tonic.

3. The Peacock, Keel Square

Afternoon tea is available for pre-order only at The Peacock in Keel Square. It's available for the bargain price of £12.50 per person for tea / coffee, or £17.50 with fizz or £18.50 with gin and tonic. Photo: Stu Norton

The Front Parlour has reopened in Grange Terrace, just opposite Park Lane Interchange, and it's a great use of the front room in one of the former Victorian townhouses. Served Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm, their afternoon tea is £22.50 per person. Book ahead through their social channels.

4. The Front Parlour, Grange Terrace

The Front Parlour has reopened in Grange Terrace, just opposite Park Lane Interchange, and it's a great use of the front room in one of the former Victorian townhouses. Served Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm, their afternoon tea is £22.50 per person. Book ahead through their social channels. Photo: Kevin Brady

