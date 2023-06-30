Calling all music fans – SunLun Calling makes its debut in the city in July.
A rebrand of the popular Sunniside Live festival, the new event will see a host of top acts take to the stage in Sunniside Gardens on July 7 and 9, from 12noon each day. And here’s just some of the acts you can enjoy over the course of the festival.
Tickets are still available for the event – and we also have a code for free tickets here.
1. The Futureheads
Local favourites The Futureheads will headline a day of Sunderland music on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Paul Alexander Knox
2. Fat Tony
DJ Fat Tony is set to bring some big sounds to Sunderland’s new festival. Fat Tony is a legend of the decks, starting his career when he was 18, playing to thousands every week for Rusty Egan at The Lyceum. He performs as part of the Bloc Party DJ night on July 7. Photo: submitted
3. Craig Charles
BBC 6Music’s Craig Charles performs on the Friday night. An actor, host, broadcaster, and now one of the most-popular DJs in the country, Craig has grounded himself as a Funk & Soul icon after nearly 20 years of broadcasting on BBC 6Music with a prime time Saturday night show. Photo: submitted
4. Bloc Party
Other acts you can enjoy on the Friday night Bloc Party are Greg Wilson, Forriner B2B Chicago Damn, Lady Annabella and Ian Tweddle. Photo: Stu Norton