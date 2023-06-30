News you can trust since 1873
There's some top acts to enjoy at Sunlun CallingThere's some top acts to enjoy at Sunlun Calling
There's some top acts to enjoy at Sunlun Calling

11 great acts to enjoy at Sunderland's Sunlun Calling festival

Calling all music fans – SunLun Calling makes its debut in the city in July.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

A rebrand of the popular Sunniside Live festival, the new event will see a host of top acts take to the stage in Sunniside Gardens on July 7 and 9, from 12noon each day. And here’s just some of the acts you can enjoy over the course of the festival.

Tickets are still available for the event – and we also have a code for free tickets here.

Local favourites The Futureheads will headline a day of Sunderland music on Sunday, July 9.

1. The Futureheads

Local favourites The Futureheads will headline a day of Sunderland music on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Paul Alexander Knox

DJ Fat Tony is set to bring some big sounds to Sunderland’s new festival. Fat Tony is a legend of the decks, starting his career when he was 18, playing to thousands every week for Rusty Egan at The Lyceum. He performs as part of the Bloc Party DJ night on July 7.

2. Fat Tony

DJ Fat Tony is set to bring some big sounds to Sunderland’s new festival. Fat Tony is a legend of the decks, starting his career when he was 18, playing to thousands every week for Rusty Egan at The Lyceum. He performs as part of the Bloc Party DJ night on July 7. Photo: submitted

BBC 6Music’s Craig Charles performs on the Friday night. An actor, host, broadcaster, and now one of the most-popular DJs in the country, Craig has grounded himself as a Funk & Soul icon after nearly 20 years of broadcasting on BBC 6Music with a prime time Saturday night show.

3. Craig Charles

BBC 6Music’s Craig Charles performs on the Friday night. An actor, host, broadcaster, and now one of the most-popular DJs in the country, Craig has grounded himself as a Funk & Soul icon after nearly 20 years of broadcasting on BBC 6Music with a prime time Saturday night show. Photo: submitted

Other acts you can enjoy on the Friday night Bloc Party are Greg Wilson, Forriner B2B Chicago Damn, Lady Annabella and Ian Tweddle.

4. Bloc Party

Other acts you can enjoy on the Friday night Bloc Party are Greg Wilson, Forriner B2B Chicago Damn, Lady Annabella and Ian Tweddle. Photo: Stu Norton

