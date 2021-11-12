11 Christmas jobs you can apply for in and around Sunderland
Companies are offering plenty of opportunities for people to line their pockets with some extra cash over the festive period.
From work as elves to retail opportunities, there is lots to apply for as we build up to December 25th, and here are just a handful of them.
So if you’re looking for some additional money through Christmas, take a look at what is available here.
Christmas Retail Assistant Temp, Max Spielmann
Role: Man the shop at the Bridges store and create printed photo gifts for customers. Training for the printing devices is given.
Hours: 40 hours per week
Wage: Meets UK National Minimum Wage
Santa’s Helpers – Christmas Grotto, The Bridges
Role: Entertaining families throughout the festive period, help with the giving of gifts, managing queues and offering a friendly face to those waiting to see Santa.
Hours: Part time
Wage: £9.20 per hour
Associate Christmas Temp, TK Maxx
Role: A variety of duties from handling cash registers to guiding customers on the shop floor.
Hours: Various hours available from Monday to Sunday.
Wage: TBA
Click here to apply
Christmas Retail Assistant, DCK Group
Role: Visit various stores daily to process deliveries of jewelry stock, maintain housekeeping standards and merchandise the products guidelines in addition to preparing and launching promotional activities.
Hours: 14 hours per week.
Wage: £8.91 per hour.
Online Dispatch Assistant, Aphrodite Clothing
Role: Dispatching orders, creating shipment labels and liaising with couriers.
Hours: Between 8-40 hours per week.
Wage: TBA
Online Picker / Packer, Aphrodite Clothing
Role: Picking stock from a warehouse-style setting and packing parcels for dispatch.
Hours: 8-40 hours per week.
Wage: TBA
Sales Advisor, Aphrodite Clothing
Role: Offering high customer service on the shop floor and driving in person sales.
Hours: TBA
Wage: TBA
Apply in-store with a CV and cover letter. The store is located on Vine Place, Sunderland.
Christmas Crew, The Entertainer
Role: Primarily working on the shop floor, successful applicants will be assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping behind the tills and ensuring the store is presented well.
Hours: Either 12 hours or 20 hours per week.
Wage: TBA
Christmas Support Team, Next
Role: Working both in the stockroom and on the shop floor, applicants will offer friendly service to customers while ensuring the store is presentable.
Hours: 12.75 hours per week.
Wage: £6.55 – £8.91 per hour.
Christmas sales assistant, The Perfume Shop
Role: Work with other members of the store team to deliver a high quality customer experience, demonstrate products, assist with gift wrapping items and take transactions from customers.
Hours: 4 hours per week.
Wage: TBA.
Warehouse Operative, Royal Mail
Role: Loading and unloading packages from vehicles, scanning, sorting and labelling items in addition to reporting any prohibited items or damaged parcels and packages.
Hours: Various shift patterns including 6:00am – 2:00pm, 2:00pm – 10:00pm and 10:00pm – 6:00am.
Wage: Between £11.40 and £17.50 per hour.