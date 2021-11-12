11 Christmas jobs you can apply for in and around Sunderland

Retail vacancies take up a large proportion of temporary job adverts in the lead up to Christmas.

From work as elves to retail opportunities, there is lots to apply for as we build up to December 25th, and here are just a handful of them.

So if you’re looking for some additional money through Christmas, take a look at what is available here.

Christmas Retail Assistant Temp, Max Spielmann

Role: Man the shop at the Bridges store and create printed photo gifts for customers. Training for the printing devices is given.

Hours: 40 hours per week

Wage: Meets UK National Minimum Wage

Click here to apply.

Santa’s Helpers – Christmas Grotto, The Bridges

Role: Entertaining families throughout the festive period, help with the giving of gifts, managing queues and offering a friendly face to those waiting to see Santa.

Hours: Part time

Wage: £9.20 per hour

Click here to apply.

Associate Christmas Temp, TK Maxx

Role: A variety of duties from handling cash registers to guiding customers on the shop floor.

Hours: Various hours available from Monday to Sunday.

Wage: TBA

Click here to apply

Christmas Retail Assistant, DCK Group

Role: Visit various stores daily to process deliveries of jewelry stock, maintain housekeeping standards and merchandise the products guidelines in addition to preparing and launching promotional activities.

Hours: 14 hours per week.

Wage: £8.91 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Online Dispatch Assistant, Aphrodite Clothing

Role: Dispatching orders, creating shipment labels and liaising with couriers.

Hours: Between 8-40 hours per week.

Wage: TBA

Click here to apply.

Online Picker / Packer, Aphrodite Clothing

Role: Picking stock from a warehouse-style setting and packing parcels for dispatch.

Hours: 8-40 hours per week.

Wage: TBA

Click here to apply.

Sales Advisor, Aphrodite Clothing

Role: Offering high customer service on the shop floor and driving in person sales.

Hours: TBA

Wage: TBA

Apply in-store with a CV and cover letter. The store is located on Vine Place, Sunderland.

Christmas Crew, The Entertainer

Role: Primarily working on the shop floor, successful applicants will be assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping behind the tills and ensuring the store is presented well.

Hours: Either 12 hours or 20 hours per week.

Wage: TBA

Click here to apply.

Christmas Support Team, Next

Role: Working both in the stockroom and on the shop floor, applicants will offer friendly service to customers while ensuring the store is presentable.

Hours: 12.75 hours per week.

Wage: £6.55 – £8.91 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Christmas sales assistant, The Perfume Shop

Role: Work with other members of the store team to deliver a high quality customer experience, demonstrate products, assist with gift wrapping items and take transactions from customers.

Hours: 4 hours per week.

Wage: TBA.

Click here to apply.

Warehouse Operative, Royal Mail

Role: Loading and unloading packages from vehicles, scanning, sorting and labelling items in addition to reporting any prohibited items or damaged parcels and packages.

Hours: Various shift patterns including 6:00am – 2:00pm, 2:00pm – 10:00pm and 10:00pm – 6:00am.

Wage: Between £11.40 and £17.50 per hour.