11 businesses for sale in Sunderland and Wearside including a popular city pub

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

If you are looking for a career change or a new venture then what better way than taking on your own business and being your own boss.

We’ve done your research for you and identified 11 businesses currently up for sale on Wearside including a hotel, post office, restaurants, and a popular pub.

Check out the following 11 businesses up for sale in Sunderland and Wearside. You can find out more about each business on Businessesforsale.com

1. Businesses for sale on Wearside

Check out these businesses for sale across Sunderland and Wearside.

This laundry and dry cleaning business is up for sale. Located on Sea Road in Fulwell the leasehold for the building is available for £70,000. The turnover of the business is advertised as £100,000 per annum.

2. Laundry business

This laundry and dry cleaning business is up for sale. Located on Sea Road in Fulwell the leasehold for the building is available for £70,000. The turnover of the business is advertised as £100,000 per annum.

This two story mid terrace office/retail space is available to rent for £21,000 per year. The property is is situated on Mary Street, in the heart of Sunderland city centre, just a short walk from the Bridges Shopping Centre and Sunderland train and Metro stations.

3. City centre offices

This two story mid terrace office/retail space is available to rent for £21,000 per year. The property is is situated on Mary Street, in the heart of Sunderland city centre, just a short walk from the Bridges Shopping Centre and Sunderland train and Metro stations.

Flaming Sweet in Castletown is a fully fitted restaurant which is on the market for £20,000.

4. Flaming Sweet

Flaming Sweet in Castletown is a fully fitted restaurant which is on the market for £20,000.

