11 businesses for sale in Sunderland and Wearside including a popular city pub

We’ve done your research for you and identified 11 businesses currently up for sale on Wearside including a hotel, post office, restaurants, and a popular pub.
1. Businesses for sale on Wearside
2. Laundry business
This laundry and dry cleaning business is up for sale. Located on Sea Road in Fulwell the leasehold for the building is available for £70,000. The turnover of the business is advertised as £100,000 per annum. | Businessesforsale.com Photo: Businessesforsale.com
3. City centre offices
This two story mid terrace office/retail space is available to rent for £21,000 per year. The property is is situated on Mary Street, in the heart of Sunderland city centre, just a short walk from the Bridges Shopping Centre and Sunderland train and Metro stations. | Businessesforsale.com Photo: Businessesforsale.com
4. Flaming Sweet
Flaming Sweet in Castletown is a fully fitted restaurant which is on the market for £20,000. | Google Photo: Google