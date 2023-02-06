10 Sunderland gifts to buy the special Mackem in your life this Valentine's Day

From making your own glass heart to buying a romantic gift from one of the city’s many quality independents, there’s plenty of ways to spoil the special Mackem in your life this Valentine’s Day.
We’ve rounded up nine of the top Shop Local Sunderland gifts if you’re looking for some gift inspiration.
1. I Heart Sunderland gifts
For a wide range of Sunderland-themed gifts, from coasters and mugs, to prints and cards make sure to head along to the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens shop. There's also some great Sun'Lun-themed merchandises at Pop Recs in High Street West.
2. Book a table at a local restaurant
Many of the city's restaurants, such as Six at Roker, pictured, are running special Valentine's menus for the night. The Six version features a three-course meal, a welcome drink and live music. There's also a number of new restaurants to try this year such as Buddha Beat, My Delhi, North and Tin of Sardines.
3. Bur from a local florist
Whether you're buying a Valentine's or Galentine's for yourself or one of your girlfriends, flowers are always a joyful gift. Under The Ivy Flowers is a Sunderland-based florist who creates unique bouquets with real love and care. For her Valentine's collection this year, she's themed her bouquets around her favourite female film characters. To order a Girls On Film bouquet search @undertheivyflowers on Instagram.
4. Order a treat box from a local business
For a super sweet gift, why not order a treat box from a local business. The Train Line at Seaburn Metro have a number of options including a Valentine's treat box, pictured, priced £12.95, a giant love heart cookie, £10.95 and Valentine's cupcakes for £11.95. You'll need to pre-order as there's limited availability.
