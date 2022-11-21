10 fabulous photos from the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards - we got you on camera!
Didn’t you have a great time!
It was more than just a night of awards.
It was a night of fun, fundraising and celebrating Sunderland and County Durham’s truly outstanding business world.
We’ve got 10 photos of people enjoying every minute of the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.
And don’t forget – make sure you get Friday’s Echo for a supplement filled with interviews, reaction and more photos from the night.
