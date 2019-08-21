Sunderland August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl
With the bank holiday just around the corner, these are the opening times for the major supermarkets.
Some supermarkets will be open later or close earlier due to the August bank holiday. Here are the opening hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrions, Asda, Lidl and Aldi in Sunderland.
Tesco
Sunderland Tesco Extra, Newcastle Road
9am - 6pm
Sunderland Metro, 80 The Bridges
9am - 6pm
Asda
Asda Sunderland Superstore, Leechmere Road
7am - 8pm
Asda Portsmouth Road
7am - 8pm
Asda Ryhope Street
7am - 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury's Silksworth Lane
8am - 8pm
Sainsbury’s Riverside Road
8am-8pm
Sainsbury's 110 Station Road
8am-8pm
Morrisons
Morrisons, William Doxford Centre
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
8:00am - 7:00pm
Morrisons Whitburn Road
8:00am - 7:00pm
Aldi
Aldi Hylton Riverside Retail Park
8am-10pm
St Mark's Road
8am-10pm
Carley Hill Road
8am-10pm
Knollside Cl
8am-10pm
Lidl
Roker Ave
8am-8pm
Durham Road
8am-8pm
Ivor Street
8am-8pm
N Hylton Rd
8am-8pm