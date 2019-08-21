Sunderland August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl

With the bank holiday just around the corner, these are the opening times for the major supermarkets.

Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 17:29
Some supermarkets will be open later or close earlier due to the August bank holiday. Here are the opening hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrions, Asda, Lidl and Aldi in Sunderland.

Tesco

Sunderland Tesco Extra, Newcastle Road

9am - 6pm

Sunderland Metro, 80 The Bridges

9am - 6pm

Asda

Asda Sunderland Superstore, Leechmere Road

7am - 8pm

Asda Portsmouth Road

7am - 8pm

Asda Ryhope Street

7am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's Silksworth Lane

8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s Riverside Road

8am-8pm

Sainsbury's 110 Station Road

8am-8pm

Morrisons

Morrisons, William Doxford Centre

8:00am - 7:00pm

Morrisons Whitburn Road

8:00am - 7:00pm

Aldi

Aldi Hylton Riverside Retail Park

8am-10pm

St Mark's Road

8am-10pm

Carley Hill Road

8am-10pm

Knollside Cl

8am-10pm

Lidl

Roker Ave

8am-8pm

Durham Road

8am-8pm

Ivor Street

8am-8pm

N Hylton Rd

8am-8pm