Student Raid returns to Sunderland with loads of bargains up for grabs

Students are being invited to bag a bargain - and have some fun at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a gap last year the Student Raid is returning to the Bridges on Wednesday 1 October, with the opportunity for returning students and those new to the city to enjoy an evening of discounts, entertainment and competitions.

Student Raid is back | Submitted

Between 6pm and 8pm those who register in advance will be able to enjoy a whole hosts of deals from leading retailers across the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include 25 per cent discount at Auntie Anne’s pretzels – the newest addition to the centre – along with 20 per cent off at stores such as Footasylum, River Island, Schuh, Deichmann, Holland & Barret, Caffe Nero, Mooncat, Yours Clothing, Superdrug and New Look.

Spec Station is offering a massive 50 per cent discount off selected ranges in store throughout the evening, with Lush and Ya Dubai running a number of exclusive in- store promotions and offers.

Hays Travel will be offering students the opportunity to win a £50 Just Eat Gift Card, alongside other fun giveaways, as part of their participation in the event.

Students with a sweet tooth will get 15 per cent of Hotel Chocolat purchases as well as at the Perfume Shop and The Fragrance Shop, while Pandora, Be More Geek,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Card Factory, HMV, Fone Extras and Phone Trader are giving a ten per cent discount.

Book store Waterstones is also supporting the event, with a five per cent discount on items purchased on the night.

Registered students attending can take advantage of a whole host of great deals at the Bridges’ food and drink outlets, including a BOGOF offer on selected large fruit teas at Bubble CI-Tea and tall drinks at Starbucks and 20 per cent off handmade drinks at Caffe Nero and menu food and drinks at Esquires.

The new Greggs branch next to the O2 store will have a special £5 meal deal available on the night, with Slice will be selling pizza slices at £2 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, many other stores will be trading later on the evening including Primark, Next, H&M, Boots and Lovisa.

The evening will be packed with entertainment, including live DJ sets, high-energy disco dancers and appearances from comedy magician Chris Cross.

Students can also join in fun games hosted by Sunderland BID, JD Gyms and more, while enjoying free treats like popcorn and candy floss throughout the night.

The event is free to attend but interested students must register in advance for a ticket – with the added incentive of being automatically entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Sunderland Gift Card to spend on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once registered, students can pick up a wristband from Crowtree Mall between 5pm– 6pm on the night which they can then use to unlock the offers and discounts in store, on the production of their student ID.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said it would be an evening not to be missed.

“All of our retailers are getting behind what is always one of our most popular events,” she said.

“There are some incredible discounts available and we’ve got an amazing line up of entertainment and competitions.

“There’s absolutely no better way for the region’s students to see what the Bridges has to offer.”

For more information and to register for a ticket go to:www.tinyurl.com/BridgesSR2025