Shop local: 12 ideal Sunderland gifts to give a Mackem this Christmas

If you’re looking for some inspiration when out Christmas shopping, here’s a round-up of some gift ideas, from SAFC hats to local art and foodie hampers.
1. The Mackem Cewkbook
The team behind the Mackem Dictionary has launched The Mackem Cewkbewk to celebrate Wearside’s culinary past, present and future. The new book by author Paul Swinney explores the role of cuisine in Wearside culture - from pink slices to panackelty. All proceeds go to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. Priced £15, the book is available from A Love Supreme opposite the Stadium of Light and at www.a-love-supreme.com/shop. | Submitted
2. Museum & Winter Gardens shop
The gift shop at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is an underrated retail gem. It sells all manner of locally-made gifts from seaglass jewellery to local art and books. | Sunderland Echo
3. Locally-brewed beer
As well as being able to enjoy Vaux beers at bars across the region, including its tap room in Roker, you can also buy beers and merch, including t-shirts and tote bags, on its online store at www.vaux.beer | Sunderland Echo
4. Dovedale Road shops, Seaburn Dene
Dovedale Road in Seaburn Dene is home to some great quality independents with a whole host of gift ideas. For foodie gifts and quirky kitchenware, head to Carmichael's Deli. There's crafting kits, knitted gifts and more at Lucy Locket Land. Meanwhile, Dog & Daisy has some great clothes, accessories, candles, trinkets and homewares. | Sunderland Echo
