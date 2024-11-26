Shop local: 12 ideal Sunderland gifts to give a Mackem this Christmas

1 . The Mackem Cewkbook

The team behind the Mackem Dictionary has launched The Mackem Cewkbewk to celebrate Wearside’s culinary past, present and future. The new book by author Paul Swinney explores the role of cuisine in Wearside culture - from pink slices to panackelty. All proceeds go to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. Priced £15, the book is available from A Love Supreme opposite the Stadium of Light and at www.a-love-supreme.com/shop. | Submitted